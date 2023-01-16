Image of President Joe Biden at the National Action Network Breakfast giving a speech on Martin Luther King Day.Photo byA.M.Ray. In a speech given at the National Action Network's annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast on Monday, President Biden addressed the issue of assault weapons and the argument made by some that they need such weapons to fight the government. The President stated that those who argue for this need would require a much larger arsenal in order to stand a chance. He also made reference to a quote by Thomas Jefferson, "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants," and commented that those who use it to justify owning assault weapons are misguided.

2 DAYS AGO