ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

UConn coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach to miss game vs. Seton Hall after positive COVID-19 tests

No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Camron Johnson, former Pac-12 and SEC WR, announces Big Ten commitment

Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy