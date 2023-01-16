Read full article on original website
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Aubrey Griffin and Dorka Juhasz each scored 22 points while Aaliyah Edwards added 21 to help short-handed No. 5 UConn rout Seton Hall 103-58 on Tuesday night. The Huskies (16-2, 9-0 Big East) once again only dressed eight players because of injuries. Lou Lopez...
No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
The No. 14 UConn Huskies (15-4, 4-4 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (11-8, 4-4) meet Wednesday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the UConn vs. Seton Hall odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
The North Carolina Tar Heels will return home for the first time in 10 days when they face the Boston College Eagles on Tuesday night. UNC has won three of its last four games, beating Louisville by 21 points on Saturday. Boston College is on a three-game losing streak, including an 85-63 setback against Wake Forest its last time out.
Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
Stetson Bennett has hit all the milestones of a College Football Hall of Famer. There's only one problem: He's not eligible for the honor. In four years at Georgia, Bennett threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 10 ...
