allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
infomeddnews.com

The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine

Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Jeremy Brower

Nurses: The Unsung Heroes of Medical Innovation

Recognizing the Dedication and Impact of Nurses in Advancing Healthcare. The healthcare system dramatically relies on nurses, and their contributions have been crucial to medical advancements. They are often tasked with creating solutions to healthcare challenges and can provide leadership and direction in a challenging, ever-changing environment. They use evidence-based strategies to provide patient care, integrate new technologies, and communicate effectively with patients and family members. In addition, nurses are well-versed in primary respiratory care, wound care, and infection prevention. They are essential to an effective healthcare system, and their presence is necessary for us to continue progressing in the medical field.
New Jersey 101.5

9 NJ hospitals ranked among the top 5% nationally

A new report ranks nine New Jersey hospitals among the top 250 in the nation. Healthgrades, a company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and health care providers, compiled its best 250 hospital list based on patient outcome information collected from every hospital in the country. The 250 Best Hospitals...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Leading Medical Practice In Partnership with Patient

When It Comes To Managing A Medical Practice, Physicians Need To Be Able To Take The Lead on Practice Management, Not Just The Art Of Medicine. Healthcare is going through a radical metamorphosis. Medical practices of the modern era must deal with many regulatory, administrative, and financial obstacles while striving to meet patient expectations.
healthcareguys.com

Choosing a career for life in the healthcare sector

The majority of people think of nurses, paramedics, physicians, and midwives as the key professionals within healthcare. However, there are hundreds of careers in the US medical industry for people who have an interest in health. From phlebotomists to occupational therapists and medical assistants, there are numerous opportunities to consider.

