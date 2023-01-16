Read full article on original website
wgel.com
County Board Approves Highway Engineer Salary
The Bond County Board met Tuesday and approved a resolution for the salary of Bond County Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle. The salary is 95 percent of the figure recommended by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The amount approved was $99,866. One half will be paid by the county from its...
wgel.com
Health Board Meeting Monday
The Bond County Board of Health meets Monday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the health department conference room. The agenda includes a look at the fiscal year 2022 budget, election of officers and the annual state report and audit.
wgel.com
Greenville Council Grant Request TIF Resolution
At its regular January meeting last week, the Greenville City Council held a public hearing then approved a resolution to apply for a state grant. The city is applying for funds to construct water main improvements on Elm Street. A total of $1.5 million is being requested from the state’s...
wgel.com
Police Pension Board Meeting Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. Board members will look at reports and the bills, and consider new eligibility for surviving spouses of police officers.
wgel.com
Unit Two Board Meets Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. in the high school library. The board will consider the budget calendar, the first reading of policy updates, and high school course additions. An executive session, to consider personnel items, will be held...
wgel.com
GHS Gym Cafeteria Project Update
Progress on the construction of an auxiliary gymnasium and expansion of the cafeteria at Greenville High School is proceeding. The gym is being erected just west of the current one. Bond County Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite recently reported the construction has been moving along and has been benefitted...
advantagenews.com
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
advantagenews.com
Candidates file for Bethalto Village, Alton Schools
The upcoming election for Bethalto Village trustees and Alton School Board members may be two of the more hotly-contested races. In Bethalto, seven candidates are vying for three spots on the board, while there are six candidates for three spots on the Alton School Board. In Bethalto, incumbent Tim Lowrance...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Planning Commission to consider new special use for former Paradise Flowers Shop
The Salem Planning Commission Tuesday night will consider a new special use that could then be considered for the vacant Paradise Flower Shop at 730 North Broadway. The special use would be for a property management office. The company would have to be licensed through the State of Illinois and utilize a site that has been used exclusively for commercial uses during the past 20 years. The same sign regulations as a home occupation would apply.
wgel.com
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
Effingham Radio
State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour: Weapons Ban Faces Multiple Constitutional Problems
Not only is Illinois’ new gun control law a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment, but there are other Constitutional problems with the law, according to State Representatives Adam Niemerg (R-Dietrich) and Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) who attended a court hearing in Effingham on attorney Tom Devore’s legal challenge to the law.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
NBC Chicago
Judge to Make Decision Soon on Whether to Halt Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Amid Lawsuits
An emergency hearing surrounding the Protect Illinois Communities Act was held in downstate Effingham County late Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking a temporary restraining order on the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois. According to court documents, the suit, filed on behalf of more than 860...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys vacant rural Salem home
A fire destroyed a vacant home in the Dolores Reed estate at 5000 England Road southeast of Salem late Wednesday night. Salem Firemen say they could see the fire from the south side of Salem when heading to the scene. Assistant Fire Chief Bill Fulton says the home was 1,400 feet down a long narrow driveway. Water was hauled to England Road with a long fire hose taking the water to the burning home.
After Emergency Hearing on Illinois Assault Weapons Ban, What's Next?
Just days after the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois is already facing a slew of legal challenges. An emergency hearing surrounding the legislation was held in a Circuit Court in downstate Effingham County Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford
Your browser does not support the audio element. We meet the new Alton Police Chief and talk about a wide variety of topics.
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With Felony Count Of Theft/Unauthorized Control
A Vandalia man has been charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control in Fayette County Court. 23 year old Austin R. Hebenstreit has been charged with Theft/Unauthorized Control of items valued between $500 and $10,000. Information on the charge says the defendant is alleged to have taken control of 2 horses owned by 2 other people, with the horses said to have a total value of better than $500. The charge against Hebenstreit is a Class 3 Felony. His court bond date is set for February 21st at 9 am.
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
wgel.com
Queen & Talent Show Winners Headed To Convention
The 2023 Illinois State Fair Convention is this weekend, highlighted by the crowning of a new Miss Illinois County Fair queen. Morgan Wilderman will represent Bond County in the state pageant. She is the daughter of Julie Elders and Bryan Wilderman. Queen pageant rehearsals began Thursday and continue Friday and...
