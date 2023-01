After a successful UFC debut, the undefeated, record-setting Raul Rosas Jr. is targeted for his second bout with the promotion. At UFC 287 on April 8, MMA Junkie’s 2022 Newcomer of the Year Rosas Jr. (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) is on tap to face Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight clash. The pay-per-view event does not yet have a confirmed location or venue.

