Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East
Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.
New York Mets Make Decision on Francisco Alvarez
The Mets have made a decision on Francisco Alvarez's role in 2023. According to SNY's Andy Martino, Alvarez will not be in the full-time designated hitter mix in the big-leagues. Instead, the organization wants their top prospect to continue to develop as a catcher, which means he likely starts the season in Triple-A.
KC Royals roll the dice on high-risk, high-reward free-agent reliever Aroldis Chapman
The Kansas City Royals went into the offseason aiming to add bullpen help. Ideally, they wanted a back-end closer-caliber relief pitcher to bolster their relief corps. Their search led them to Aroldis Chapman, a former World Series champion who was once viewed as an elite closer. He has also garnered attention for high-profile off-field incidents.
Dodgers: First Look at Some of Your 2023 Squad at Dodger Stadium
The 2023 Dodgers season is just a couple months away, with spring training starting in less than a month. The long, dark offseason — which felt longer and darker than usual this year, between LA's excruciating NLDS loss and the team's inactivity on the free-agent market — is nearly over and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
