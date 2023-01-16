Kentucky offensive tackle transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin plans to visit the Florida Gators this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Goodwin was considered the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 38 overall prospect in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports composite rankings. The Charleston (Ind.) High product signed with Kentucky over 62 other offers, including programs such as Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.

