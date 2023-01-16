Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Humans plunder the periodic table while turning blind eye to the risks of doing so, say researchers
For millions of years, nature has basically been getting by with just a few elements from the periodic table. Carbon, calcium, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, sulfur, magnesium and potassium are the building blocks of almost all life on our planet (tree trunks, leaves, hairs, teeth, etc). However, to build the world of humans—including cities, health care products, railways, airplanes and their engines, computers, smartphones, and more—many more chemical elements are needed.
Phys.org
Approaching the terahertz regime: Room temperature quantum magnets switch states trillions of times per second
A class of nonvolatile memory devices, called MRAM, based on quantum magnetic materials, can offer a thousandfold performance beyond current state-of-the-art memory devices. The materials known as antiferromagnets were previously demonstrated to store stable memory states, but were difficult to read from. This new study, now published in Nature, paves an efficient way for reading the memory states, with the potential to do so incredibly quickly too.
studyfinds.org
Quantum mechanics breakthrough lets scientists ‘see’ objects without looking at them
ESPOO, Finland — The word “quantum” has become something of a scientific and cultural buzzword in recent years. Whether we’re talking about quantum physics, the Higgs boson particle, or perhaps the fictitious “quantum realm” seen on the silver screen, these topics capture our imaginations because they dare to question the very nature of the universe and existence itself. Now, Finnish scientists have successfully used quantum mechanics to see objects without actually looking at them.
Phys.org
Jumpin' Jehoshapat! New grasshopper-like material can leap 200 times its own thickness
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have designed a new, rubber-like film that can leap high into the air like a grasshopper—all on its own and without needing outside intervention. Just heat it up and watch it jump!. The researchers describe their achievement Jan. 18 in the journal...
studyfinds.org
Quantum computing breakthrough! Engineers discover technique that could create billion-qubit chips
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian engineers have stumbled across a new way to control electrons which play a key role in quantum computing. The breakthrough could open the door to making billion-qubit quantum computer chips a reality. Here’s what you need to know about quantum computing:. Computers use “bits”...
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
scitechdaily.com
Ice-Sheet-Wide Collapse in West Antarctica Isn’t Inevitable: Runaway Ice Retreat Can Be Slowed
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature. New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn’t inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery...
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Scientists Controlled Lightning With Lasers Aimed at the Sky In Breakthrough
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For the first time in history, scientists have used lasers to harness lightning bolts and guide them into new trajectories, a breakthrough that could lead to enhanced protection from these dangerous strikes from the sky, reports a new study.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Phys.org
Neanderthals are not the only species whose dentition is characterized by the possession of thin enamel
The Dental Anthropology Group of the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH) has participated in a paper published in the American Journal of Biological Anthropology on the dental remains of Homo antecessor, the species recovered from level TD6 of the Gran Dolina site (Atapuerca, Burgos), which reveals new aspects of the biology of this species.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
Phys.org
A novel method of storing data using the dielectric constant rather than electrical resistivity
A research team, affiliated with UNIST has unveiled a novel method of storing data using the dielectric constant, rather than the electrical resistivity. According to the research team, their findings are expected to open a new route to develop functional materials via manipulating defect-dipoles and offers a novel platform to advance heteroepitaxy beyond the prevalent perovskite substrates.
Phys.org
New modeling study shows that most plastic debris on Seychelles beaches comes from far-off sources
Vast amounts of plastic debris accumulate on beaches across the Seychelles and other small island developing states. Observational analysis (for instance, plastic bottle labels) suggest that much of this waste originates from distant sources and not from the islands themselves. But until now, the likely sources of this debris have not been quantified.
Phys.org
Researchers cover thousands of years in a quest to understand the elusive origins of the Black Death
Seeking to better understand more about the origins and movement of bubonic plague, in ancient and contemporary times, researchers at McMaster University, University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, have completed a painstaking granular examination of hundreds of modern and ancient genome sequences, creating the largest analysis of its kind.
Phys.org
Researchers create an optical tractor beam that pulls macroscopic objects
Researchers have developed a way to use laser light to pull a macroscopic object. Although microscopic optical tractor beams have been demonstrated before, this is one of the first times that laser pulling has been used on larger objects. Light contains both energy and momentum that can be used for...
Turning People Into Living Statues: The Unsolved Mystery of the "Sleeping Illness"
During the years of 1917-1928, half a million people in North America and Europe were mysteriously immobilized by an unsettling condition that could have been taken straight from a horror movie script.
