Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All
It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run
The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to pick up where they left off in the regular season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kansas City (14-3) matched the single-season franchise record for victories by ending the 2022 campaign with a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs won 10 of their final 11 contests, with one of the victories coming against the Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville (10-8) went 6-1 following that loss and won the AFC South before rallying from a 27-point deficit to post a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager
The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers says best NFL referees have left for television because the league doesn't pay them enough
NFL referees are constantly scrutinized, and several high-profile officials have left the field to work in broadcasting. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that may be hurting the quality of officiating because the best referees are leaving the job for higher paying roles on TV. During his weekly appearance...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins
"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role
The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest
The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: In line to be primary first baseman
Torkelson is likely to serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman in 2023, manager A.J. Hinch intimated to Jason Beck of MLB.com Thursday. It's difficult to envision anyone else but Torkelson at first base when looking at Detroit's roster, especially since Miguel Cabrera is now viewed as a designated hitter. Still, it's nice to hear Hinch hint that Torkelson will be given plenty of leash. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled as a rookie in 2022, posting a lowly .604 OPS with eight home runs over 110 games. He wasn't great after a demotion to Triple-A Toledo, either, with a .738 OPS. However, Torkelson is just 23 years and has plenty of pedigree, offering hope he could figure things out in 2023.
CBS Sports
Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago
The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through
Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win
Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’
PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
Comments / 0