Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run

The AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs will try to pick up where they left off in the regular season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Kansas City (14-3) matched the single-season franchise record for victories by ending the 2022 campaign with a five-game winning streak. The Chiefs won 10 of their final 11 contests, with one of the victories coming against the Jaguars in Week 10. Jacksonville (10-8) went 6-1 following that loss and won the AFC South before rallying from a 27-point deficit to post a 31-30 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Lance posts cryptic Instagram message immediately after Titans hire new general manager

The Titans found their new general manager this week, hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the successor to Jon Robinson. Is it possible they accidentally found their new quarterback as well? Moments after Carthan's hiring was first reported, Trey Lance posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story, attaching three "fingers crossed" emojis to a picture of Carthan. The 49ers signal-caller has been sidelined since Week 2 due to injury, and his future in San Francisco is increasingly unclear thanks to rookie Brock Purdy's emergence as the team's late-season starter.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role

The New England Patriots are looking at multiple candidates as they prepare to hire a new offensive coordinator. That includes one name with long-standing ties to the organization. The Patriots will interview Oregon run game coordinator and associate head coach Adrian Klemm for their offensive coordinator role, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Klemm, a... The post Patriots will interview interesting ex-player for OC role appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Jason Myers: Staying in Pacific Northwest

The Seahawks came to terms with Myers on a new contract Wednesday. The precise terms of the deal aren't known, but Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported that Myers will be locked in for four more years with the Seahawks. After pacing the NFL with 143 points in 17 games this past season, Myers clearly was a priority for the Seahawks as a pending unrestricted free agent. He'll remain attached to an offense with plenty of firepower in the form of running back Kenneth Walker and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in 2023 and beyond.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: In line to be primary first baseman

Torkelson is likely to serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman in 2023, manager A.J. Hinch intimated to Jason Beck of MLB.com Thursday. It's difficult to envision anyone else but Torkelson at first base when looking at Detroit's roster, especially since Miguel Cabrera is now viewed as a designated hitter. Still, it's nice to hear Hinch hint that Torkelson will be given plenty of leash. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled as a rookie in 2022, posting a lowly .604 OPS with eight home runs over 110 games. He wasn't great after a demotion to Triple-A Toledo, either, with a .738 OPS. However, Torkelson is just 23 years and has plenty of pedigree, offering hope he could figure things out in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago

The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Limited in Tuesday's walk-through

Hodgins was a limited participant Tuesday in the Giants' walk-through practice due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Hodgins is tending to an injury in the aftermath of this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, but the ankle issue isn't anything that's expected to keep him off the field in Saturday's matchup with the Eagles in the divisional round. In the victory over the Vikings, Hodgins played 91 percent of the Giants' snaps on offense and finished with eight catches for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win

Elliott rushed 13 times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. Elliott has often derived his fantasy value from cashing in his red-zone opportunities, but absent those Monday night, he was limited to a middling performance. The veteran back logged two fewer carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard, and Dak Prescott vultured one red-zone rushing touchdown before Michael Gallup recorded a two-yard scoring grab in the third quarter after Elliott got the ball down to the two-yard line. The veteran back could struggle again in Sunday's divisional-round road clash against the 49ers' elite run defense.
New York Post

Eagles fans won’t make it easy on the Giants: ‘Expect a fight’

PHILADELPHIA — I am standing approximately one Daniel Jones downfield pass to Darius Slayton away from the Linc. And the Linc has some venomous things to say to me: “Hey New York guy, do your New York Effin Giants know what’s in store for them here on Saturday night (LMFAO)? “Your Giants picked the wrong time and the wrong place this time, and oh, tell ’em to hide the women and children if they’re thinking of making the trip down the Turnpike. “The Ghost of Chuck Bednarik will be joining us here with a seat on the 50-yard line — your owner John Mara...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round

Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
BUFFALO, NY

