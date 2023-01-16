Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Amy is a loser. Remember the way things started because thats exactly how things will end.
TMZ.com
T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful
T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct. Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and...
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
Amy Robach Has Earned a Huge Net Worth From ‘GMA’ and More! See Her Impressive Salary
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
Popculture
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes
CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation
They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
Popculture
'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes' Permanent Replacement Revealed in Report
T.J. Holmes hasn't been seen on Good Morning America in over a month. After the Daily Mail exposed his relationship with his legally married co-anchor Amy Robach, ABC executives decided after some thinking to take the two off air as an investigation was underway to determine whether or not they ignored any protocol. Executives also reportedly wanted the chatter about the affair, which insiders say is consensual and began after they both left their respective spouses, to die down. DeMarco Morgan has been in place of Holmes. Now, Page Six reports he may be the permanent co-host.
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
George Stephanopoulos’ Net Worth Is Staggering! See the ‘GMA’ Anchor’s Salary
As one of the longest-serving hosts on Good Morning America, it’s no surprise that George Stephanopoulos is earning a massive salary from the show. The longtime newscaster’s net worth is proof that hard work pays off! Keep scrolling to see how much money the fan favorite TV personality makes.
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Popculture
Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues
Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
