US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
Microsoft reportedly joining other tech firms in announcing layoffs
Technology company Microsoft has plans to slash its headcount soon, according to a Tuesday report from Sky News. The cuts could reportedly impact 5% of workers.
Microsoft cutting 10,000 workers as tech layoffs mount
Microsoft confirmed it will shed thousands of workers adding to mounting layoffs in the tech sector.
Apple delays development of AR glasses indefinitely: report
Apple has delayed releasing augmented-reality glasses indefinitely but will continue to develop a mixed-reality headset that will be unveiled this spring.
Video game studios included in Microsoft job cuts: report
Microsoft confirmed reports on Wednesday that the tech giant was cutting its workforce by 10,000 positions.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Taco Bell customer alleges being poisoned after argument; Colorado authorities investigating
Authorities in Colorado are investigating a man's claims that someone at a Taco Bell put rat poisoning in his food, causing him to become ill and go to the hospital.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Larry Kudlow: If John Kerry would keep his yap shut, we would all be in better shape
Larry Kudlow slams U.S. Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's climate change speech at the Davos WEF and the Biden admin's green energy push, while also discussing the accomplishments and impacts of the Gilded Age on 'Kudlow.'
Portland business owner forced to buy bullet-proof windows: ‘Trying to push forward’
Crime in Portland, Oregon, is affecting small businesses such as Bison Coffeehouse — a Native-owned and operated coffee shop. The owner discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends" and how she's coping.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Nikki Haley slams Biden for calling Republicans 'fiscally demented': 'Try again, Mr. President'
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley blasted President Biden's recent comments where he called Republican's "fiscally demented."
Seattle business owners left to fend for themselves on crime take matters into their own hands
Seattle business owners who've witnessed break-ins and violence organized their own town hall to address crime issues in the city and demand action from local leaders.
China offers olive branch to the west at World Economic Forum, but some still skeptical
China appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone at this year's World Economic Forum, but some remain skeptical of Beijing's true aims.
Cowboys Micah Parsons' weighs in on inflation, says rising costs are 'a serious problem at supermarkets'
Inflation continues to wreak havoc on the pocketbooks of everyday Americans, and a star Dallas Cowboys player is paying attention to the prices at supermarkets.
Pennsylvania governor removes college degree requirement for most state jobs on first full day in office
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order on his first full day in office to remove college degree requirements for 92% of state jobs.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Amazon begins cutting 18,000 workers in its biggest layoffs ever
Andy Jassy announced that Amazon employees impacted by its largest layoff in history will start to get notified Wednesday. The company plans to lay off just over 18,000 people.
Amazon hit with OSHA citations at 3 facilities due to 'ergonomic hazards' for workers
OSHA has issued citations against three Amazon facilities for conditions they say exposed workers to risk of lower back and other musculoskeletal injuries.
Nike closing downtown Seattle store amid crime wave
Sneaker giant is leaving downtown Seattle, Washington amid crime concerns and post-pandemic shopping woes as the city struggles to bounce back from the pandemic.
