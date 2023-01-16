ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Summer Joseph
3d ago

It only hurts people living on a fixed income when they continue to raise everything else and they still have to be able to maintain on the same income. I think too many businesses are price gouging ever since the pandemic started because they seen that people will pay more for the same thing, but when it’s necessities you have to pay for it if possible to be able to survive. It’s just sad that the corporations are so greedy and have lost all compassion for humanity.

Tammy Dunn
3d ago

It doesn't help when your health insurance goes up as well or they take money away from your health or dental benefits so your paying more out of pocket and can't afford to go. No wonder so many people put off going to the doctors or dentists because no one can afford $800 for a dentist appointment when they only bring home $700 every two weeks plus pay rent, car payment, Car insurance, phone , TV, electric, food and or medicine they need. So even a higher wage isn't gonna help if other things are going up at a higher rate to

Charlene Holt
3d ago

so what this doesn't help my friend makes 17 an hr and he's still struggling...inflation is outpacing wages....

