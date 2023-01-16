Read full article on original website
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70?
Gov. Mike Parson's budget, unveiled during his State of the State address Wednesday, includes $859 million for upgrading Interstate 70 to three lanes in some places. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the state pay $859 million to expand I-70? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated to clarify the details of the project. KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Ameren is hoping to connect to a new solar farm in Callaway County. Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, The post Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia
A city advisory group that specializes in issues affecting Downtown Columbia wants the Missouri Department of Transportation to relinquish control of Business Loop 70. The post Advisory group wants city to take over Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri
I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s city council to tackle marijuana sales tax and Garth speeding issues tonight
Columbia’s city council will decide Monday evening whether or not to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot. 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana.
Man robs Jefferson City credit union
A man robbed a Jefferson City credit union at gunpoint Thursday morning, police say. The post Man robs Jefferson City credit union appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Human remains found in Columbia, identified as Mizzou student
A lady was arrested Tuesday night by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.
Columbia Missourian
Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park
After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) has been appointed as vice chair of the Missouri House Higher Education Committee. Representative Reisch, who’s in her fourth and final House term due to term limits, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the appointment is huge, adding that Mizzou officials know she’ll go to bat for them on funding issues in Jefferson City. Representative Reisch also tells listeners that she will be a no vote on sports wagering:
krcgtv.com
Police release name of Jefferson City man fatally stabbed in Columbia
Police released the name of the Jefferson City man, stabbed to death at a home in Columbia, and his body burned in a fire pit. In a tweet, police said that the victim was Samuel Michael Clemons, 21. While Clemons was from Jefferson City, he was attending the University of...
Columbia police identify remains found in fire pit as Mizzou sophomore
Columbia, Missouri, police say human remains found last week were those of a 21-year-old University of Missouri student.
muddyrivernews.com
Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Columbia Missourian
Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today
“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
Four-star Missouri QB signee Gabarri Johnson excited for Polynesian Bowl, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson is one of two SEC quarterbacks playing in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl. With the Tigers hiring new offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, a Washington native, Johnson talked about his hiring, his relationship with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and more.
