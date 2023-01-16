ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye is filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members. Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Basye told ABC 17 News that he filed the petition around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His lawyer, Brent Haden, confirmed on Wednesday evening that he's filing it. Basye said in December The post Basye files lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools, Columbia School Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated to clarify the details of the project. KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Ameren is hoping to connect to a new solar farm in Callaway County. Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, The post Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com

Columbia business leaders focusing on I-70 across Missouri

I-70 across Missouri will be a major theme during Missouri’s 2023 legislative session, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick. “I mean I-70 we’ve got to get something done with I-70, so we can continue moving forward with other highways and other interstates through our state,” McCormick says.
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s city council to tackle marijuana sales tax and Garth speeding issues tonight

Columbia’s city council will decide Monday evening whether or not to place an additional marijuana sales tax issue on the April ballot. 53 percent of Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment three in November. It authorizes local governments to impose, upon voter approval, an additional local sales tax of three percent on the sale of adult use of marijuana.
Columbia Missourian

Council approves expansive park donation and new bike park

After Bruce Alspaugh's father, John W. Alspaugh, died, the family wanted to give back to the community and emulate the impact John and his farm had on the family. So they donated land in northeast Columbia for a park. "It is my hope that the city can make my father’s...
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) has been appointed as vice chair of the Missouri House Higher Education Committee. Representative Reisch, who’s in her fourth and final House term due to term limits, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the appointment is huge, adding that Mizzou officials know she’ll go to bat for them on funding issues in Jefferson City. Representative Reisch also tells listeners that she will be a no vote on sports wagering:
muddyrivernews.com

Fescue foot reported in Missouri cattle

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists recently received several reports of Missouri cattle dying due to fescue foot, says MU Extension state forage specialist Craig Roberts. These significant losses show why beef producers should check herds for warning signs of fescue foot in early January, when it...
Columbia Missourian

Kings' chaos or community still exist in America today

“For in a real sense, America is essentially a dream, a dream yet unfulfilled.”. — Martin Luther King, Jr. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
