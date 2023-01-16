17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Marable’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.