Adair County Sheriff’s Report

(Adair Co) Three men were arrested in Adair County on warrants.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Jon Rubin Stewart, of Waterloo, was arrested January 8th on a Bremer County warrant. Stewart was held in the Adair County Jail until he was picked up and transported back to Bremer County.

Matthew Ray Garcia, 29, of Macksburg, was arrested January 10th on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Garcia was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Michael Ross Waddingham, 44, of Orient, was arrested January 11th on a Department of Corrections warrant for Violation of Parole. Waddingham was held on no bond.