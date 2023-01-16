ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago

(Adair Co) Three men were arrested in Adair County on warrants.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Jon Rubin Stewart, of Waterloo, was arrested January 8th on a Bremer County warrant. Stewart was held in the Adair County Jail until he was picked up and transported back to Bremer County.

Matthew Ray Garcia, 29, of Macksburg, was arrested January 10th on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Garcia was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.

Michael Ross Waddingham, 44, of Orient, was arrested January 11th on a Department of Corrections warrant for Violation of Parole. Waddingham was held on no bond.

Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report; two arrested for drug trafficking

(Cass Co) Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Bernard Ewertz III and 47-year-old David Headley, both of Log Lane Village, Colorado, were arrested Tuesday. Ewertz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Control of a Firearm and Drug Trafficking. Headley was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking. Both men are being held in the Cass County Jail.
CASS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Woman Accused Of Brandishing Handgun At Carroll Convenience Store Sentenced Last Week

A Carroll woman accused of brandishing a firearm at a Carroll convenience store in October was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Court records show 28-year-old Jau Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle was charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, for the Oct. 5 incident at the BP Country Store in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit says Battle pulled a 9mm handgun during a dispute with an employee at the store and pointed it at three staff members, including two minors. Battle pled guilty to all three counts last week after reaching an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count. However, the sentence was suspended, and Battle was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Curtis Lee Lamasters of Creston on Tuesday for driving while barred. Police transported Lamasters to the Union County Jail, cited, and released him on a promise to appear.
CRESTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges

Authorities have apprehended a central Iowa woman who disappeared last fall after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect. Court records indicate Michelle Renee Evans, 57, was arrested Monday at an Adair County residence. In addition to the animal-neglect charges, Evans is facing charges of failure to appear in court and violating the terms […] The post Deputies arrest woman wanted on multiple animal-neglect charges appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHPD releases name of homicide victim, suspect found dead in Waukee

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and you need someone to talk to, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or online at www.thehotline.org/ WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department has released the name of the victim who was found dead in a home Wednesday […]
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Five people suffer minor injuries in a rollover accident in Cass County

(Cass Co) Five people suffered minor injuries in a rollover accident at the intersection of Highland Road and Indian Creek Street Wednesday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at 3:10 p.m. Upon investigation it was found that a 2018 GMC Yukon, being operated by Madison Darnell of Hancock, was traveling east on Highland Road. Darnell lost control of the vehicle due to slick roadway conditions and the vehicle entered the south ditch, tipping to its side.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault

Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
RED OAK, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in Des Moines motel murder

A Des Moines man is now jailed in the murder of his motel roommate. Police were called to the southside motel Friday on a report of a man bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest. They found the body of 45-year-old Russell McKeehan Junior in his room, dead of a gunshot. A man police say was the victim’s roommate at the motel for at least a month was later charged in the killing.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors receive more details on courthouse HVAV project

(Audubon) Representatives from ETI were on hand at the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this week to discuss the HVAC project. Justin Veik and two other engineers went over the plans with the Board of Supervisor’s. Chairman Doug Sorensen says they were able to go over some specifics. “We did a walk around of the courthouse and looked at how things are going to lay out and where we are going to have to do major work. I guess the thing that was eye opening to me is how much duct work is involved in this.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
DES MOINES, IA
Comments / 0

