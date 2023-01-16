Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Owners of Go Fish in Tyler expand to open ramen noodle restaurant next door
TYLER, Texas — A new ramen noodle restaurant will soon open in Tyler. Ichiban Ramen Noodle, owned by brothers Abi Ismanto, Ricky Mao, and Mason Chen, will open next door to the trio's already popular Go Fish Modern Japanese Kitchen. Ismanto said following the success of Go Fish and...
Crawfish ’23 Season is Early, Here are 7 Spots in Tyler to Eat Them
Crawfish season has come early here in East Texas. Which is great news and also means folks across Tyler, TX are on the hunt for mudbugs to boil. So, where can you find your fix?. Crayfish, crawdads, crawdaddies, mudbugs, ditchbugs, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, yabbies. Served with or without corn....
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Gucci
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to show off Gucci in hopes of finding her a forever home. She is a 3-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer Lab Mix and is super calm and perfect for any family as she will most likely only get up to 55-60 pounds. She also has 13 other brothers and sisters, with some of them being spotted, up for adoption as well.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
KLTV
Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to the role of pastor emeritus. The Rose Heights congregation will celebrate Anderson’s 40 years with the church during this Sunday’s service at 10 a.m.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February
Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:03 Image Big entertainment coming to Whatley Center in February COURTESY PHOTOS Body ...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
65 students charged with felony for bringing THC vape to Tyler ISD campuses during 2022-23 school year
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. About sixty-five students have been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil inside while on a Tyler ISD campus so far during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the school district. In August, Tyler...
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location
Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday
Tyler Sister Cities fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees. The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief for thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
Tyler basketball players receive from 1 to 5 game suspensions
TYLER, Texas — Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions’ game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released...
easttexasradio.com
Palestine HS Band Director Arrested
Palestine Police arrested the Palestine High School head band director for an alleged improper relationship with a former student with sexual contact. In addition, Palestine detectives arrested Adrian Alonso in Fort Worth while on a school trip. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. 'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action. Updated:...
ketk.com
Pets Fur People: Gizmo
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Gizmo, an eight or nine week old puppy. According to Gayle, Gizmo is a really sweet puppy and is probably best suited for a family with older children or a single person because he’ll grow up to be a medium sized dog.
Arrest Made in Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat
Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.
Comments / 0