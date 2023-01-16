ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Gucci

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to show off Gucci in hopes of finding her a forever home. She is a 3-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer Lab Mix and is super calm and perfect for any family as she will most likely only get up to 55-60 pounds. She also has 13 other brothers and sisters, with some of them being spotted, up for adoption as well.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Magnificent’ bald eagle spotted in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A beautiful bald eagle was spotted on a derrick near the Kilgore Police Department on Wednesday. “This magnificent fellow was spotted checking out their favorite perch,” the city of Kilgore said. BJ Owen, who is a wildlife enthusiast and the city’s director of special services, took the photos. A group of […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Rose Heights Church lead pastor transitions to new position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, Rose Heights Church’s lead pastor is transitioning to a new role. Doug Anderson accepted his first position at the church in 1983 and has served as lead pastor since 2003. On January 15, Anderson announced that he will transition to the role of pastor emeritus. The Rose Heights congregation will celebrate Anderson’s 40 years with the church during this Sunday’s service at 10 a.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Train collides with 18-wheeler north of Marshall

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man's location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Häagen-Dazs from the SPCA of East Texas. Häagen-Dazs is a 6-week-old lab-mix. He was born to a stray mom in Smith County who gave birth under a deck and hot tub. He is one of nine in the litter who are looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Tyler basketball players receive from 1 to 5 game suspensions

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High basketball players received various game suspensions for their involvement in a fight during the Lions’ game with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The suspensions ranged from one to five games, Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said in a statement released...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Palestine HS Band Director Arrested

Palestine Police arrested the Palestine High School head band director for an alleged improper relationship with a former student with sexual contact. In addition, Palestine detectives arrested Adrian Alonso in Fort Worth while on a school trip. He’s in jail on a $500,000 bond.
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial

KTRE's Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city's current community center.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Pets Fur People: Gizmo

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Gizmo, an eight or nine week old puppy. According to Gayle, Gizmo is a really sweet puppy and is probably best suited for a family with older children or a single person because he’ll grow up to be a medium sized dog.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Arrest Made in Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat

Sulphur Springs Police identified a suspect very quickly in the case of a bomb threat at Sulphur Springs Elementary School on January 18th. Sulphur Springs police then issued a warrant for Morgan Rechelle Durrett of Dallas, located the suspect and arrested her. It is not known at this time what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at SSES. The bomb threat was called in to the main office of the campus around 7:55am Wednesday morning, which sent teachers, staff, and police into an evacuation protocol with all students quickly and safely evacuated out of the buildings and evcntually across League Street to the League Street Church of Christ which provided a safe haven for those affected. Parents were notified via Skyward about the threat and that the remainder of the class day would be cancelled, and insturcting parents to come pick up their children in the church parking lot.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

