Local deli reopens dining room after grill fire

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — After a fire shut it down, Kravitz Deli is once again fully serving customers as of Monday morning.

Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue in Liberty Township is back open and customers are now allowed back in the dining room after a grill fire in November.

The owners say it didn’t cause severe damage but gave them the opportunity to make some improvements and repairs.

Matt Rydarowicz, owner of Kravitz, tells First News they made good use of the closure by making much-needed repairs and improvements.

On top of painting and replacing the hood that was completely destroyed in the fire, Rydarowicz’s brothers helped with fixing up the kitchen even more.

They refurbished the dishwashing station, painted the deli and installed a new flat-top grill and fryer.

“They helped me rebuild the kitchen a little bit. [We] put in all new drywall, stainless steel, new sinks,” Rydarowicz said.

Even while the store was closed, Rydarowicz had his staff help out with cleaning to avoid having to lay anyone off, especially around the holidays.

And Kravitz is now introducing a new menu item for diners: french fries.

Kravitz reopened the deli for take-out orders only last month.

