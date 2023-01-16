Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
caneswarning.com
ESPN reports Miami football QB Jake Garcia entering transfer portal
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Tuesday afternoon that quarterback “Jake Garcia to leave Miami, enter transfer portal, sources say.” Garcia will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after leaving the Miami football program. Garcia missed most of the 2021 season with an injury before underperforming in 2022.
Miami football 2 players transfer, Mauigoa dominating Polynesian practice
Pete Thamel of ESPN broke news on Tuesday quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring from the Miami football program followed by Manny Navarro of The Athletic tweeting center Jakai Clark would also be leaving. At Polynesian Bowl practice, Miami signee Francis Mauigoa was named the alpha dog on day one practice.
No. 18 Charleston takes over in 2nd half, wins 19th straight
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season. Charleston trailed 31-28 at halftime after making just eight field goals and turning it over eight times. Smith kept the Cougars close with three 3-pointers and Bolon added 10 points. Monmouth led for 16 minutes, 34 seconds in the first half. Charleston made seven of its first 14 shots of the second half to build a 48-39 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars went on a 13-0 run during the stretch with two 3-pointers apiece from Smith and Ben Burnham.
No. 3 Purdue routs Minnesota 61-39 to improve to 18-1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Braden Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 Purdue overwhelm Minnesota 61-39 on Thursday night. Zach Edey had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Big Ten-leading Boilermakers (18-1, 7-1). They won their fifth consecutive game after taking their lone loss of the season to now-No. 23 Rutgers on Jan. 2.
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte
Jalon Jones is headed to the FBS level after playing at Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman, with a JUCO stint between. The post Jalon Jones, former Jackson State, B-CU QB headed for Charlotte appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Miami Heat Rumors: Rui Hachimura talks not great for a Kyle Kuzma deal
The Miami Heat might certainly be active as the NBA’s Trade Deadline approaches. With a few potential needed additions in mind, the Miami Heat could choose to go in several different directions when it comes to a potential addition. While some will point to an upgrade at the guard...
Miami football loses 19, gains 7 as transfer portal closes until May
The Miami football program lost 19 transfers and added seven as the portal closed at midnight eastern time on Thursday. Transfers cannot enter the portal again until the next window opens from May 1-15. Players who entered the transfer portal by midnight on Thursday can decide their next destinations at any time.
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Miami Hurricanes offer top receiver in 2025 class: 'I was like, Wow!’
The No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class received an offer from Miami this week, giving him nearly a dozen total offers.
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Report: Bears ask to interview Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray
The Chicago Bears are reportedly looking to a division rival to fill a vacancy on their defensive staff. According to CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Bears have requested permission to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. He also has an interview with the Atlanta Falcons for their defensive coordinator position.
UM offers Brandon Jacob, a 2024 four-star safety with Miami Hurricanes ties
Miami has had some help in recruiting a four-star safety from a current Hurricane.
