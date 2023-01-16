WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Reyne Smith made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Dalton Bolon added 15 points and No. 18 Charleston won its 19th straight with a 69-55 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. The Cougars (20-1, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 20 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak. Charleston is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for the third consecutive week, jumping four spots this week for its highest ranking since being No. 16 in the 1998-99 season. Charleston trailed 31-28 at halftime after making just eight field goals and turning it over eight times. Smith kept the Cougars close with three 3-pointers and Bolon added 10 points. Monmouth led for 16 minutes, 34 seconds in the first half. Charleston made seven of its first 14 shots of the second half to build a 48-39 lead after eight minutes. The Cougars went on a 13-0 run during the stretch with two 3-pointers apiece from Smith and Ben Burnham.

