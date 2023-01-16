Read full article on original website
Trenton Rotary Club discusses plans for 100th-anniversary celebration
The Trenton Rotary Club, on January 19th, discussed plans for its 100th-anniversary celebration. Celebration Chairperson Diane Lowrey lead the discussion on the event, which will be at the Cross Hall Coffee Shop on March 9th. Ideas for the program were discussed. Members were asked to submit memories they have of...
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet January 24th
The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors next week will hear an update on the Chillicothe expansion project. The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on January 24th at 4:30 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 836 2133 1128, and the passcode is 749085.
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to host “partner kickoff” on January 25th
The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, based in Trenton, will hold a partner kickoff where entities can learn about how to grow agriculture jobs in Northwest Missouri. The event will be held on January 25th from 4:30 to 6 pm with those attending learning about the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant. The RISE Grant has a focus on rural entrepreneurship and agriculture business development.
Audio: Steve Schieber and Scott Sharp on staffing, services and hospital foundation at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center
Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says many rural hospitals are challenged with staffing with their physician model, however, the hospital in Trenton is “very fortunate” and has an “outstanding group” of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers. Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital...
Courtwarming candidates announced at Trenton High School
The candidates have been announced for Trenton High School’s Courtwarming. The candidates include seniors Tucker Otto, Coleman Griffin, Tim Kempton, Maurissa Bonta, Bayleigh Dixson, and Ali Westcott. Other candidates are juniors Gabe Novak and Lexi Stewart-Lewis, sophomores Kiefer Tolson and Ayra Meeker, and freshmen Cooper Houser and Kaylor Hodge.
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training and wellness lab draws
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold food handler training next week. The mandatory training will be held at the Milan Community Center on January 23rd at 2 pm. All restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers are required to attend one class to possess their food handling permit and be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance.
Trenton High School announces Students of the Quarter
Trenton High School has announced its Students of the Second Quarter. Students selected include ninth grader Isaac Bonta, 10th grader Abbye Johnson, 11th grader Gabe Stark, and 12th grader Trent Villacampa. Students of the Quarter are selected based on citizenship, leadership, participation, and academics.
Obituary & Services: Donna Christy
Donna Christy, age 79 and a resident of Trenton, MO, passed away on January 17, 2023, at her home following a brief battle with cancer. Donna Sue Barnes Christy was born October 18, 1943, at the Cullers Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton R-9 schools for 12 years, graduating in 1961. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 1965 with a B.S. in elementary education and taught school for 3-½ years in rural Boone County, Hickman Mills, and North Kansas City School Districts.
Governor Parson recognizes teacher from Meadville, students from Dewey School during “State of the State” address
A teacher from the Meadville R-4 School District and two students from the Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe were in attendance when Governor Mike Parson delivered his “State of the State” address Wednesday afternoon at the Missouri State Capital in Jefferson City. The annual speech came during a joint session of the Missouri House and Senate.
Grundy County Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
The Grundy County Commission on January 17th signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the annual memorandum involves the county giving the regional planning commission 45 cents per capita based on the 2020 census. The money goes to match projects...
Obituary & Services: Clara (Darr) Ratliff
Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of Russell and Fern (Daniels) Darr in Adair county, Missouri, on October 18, 1938. She attended Kirksville Schools as well as two years of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Don Ratliff on May 14, 1960. They happily shared 62 years together. She worked as a nurse’s aide in her younger years and spent several years as an elementary school secretary in St. Louis County. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Kirksville, Missouri, and Chillicothe, Missouri. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, quilting, mentoring at Camp Rainbow, and volunteering at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Trenton Utility Committee presented reports on water plant modifications and new electric meters for advanced metering infrastructure
Reports were presented Tuesday evening, January 17th at the Trenton Utility Committee meeting held at Trenton City Hall. Utility Director Ron Urton reported notice has been given to the company hired by the city council to do the clarifier modification project at the Trenton water treatment plant. The project will update components of the build built in the 1960s. Once the city receives documents from Irvinbuilt Constructors, Urton said the council will be asked to authorize the mayor to sign the contract.
Milan School District Superintendent, Ben Yocom, accepts position with Aurora School District
Current Milan C-2 School District Superintendent Ben Yocom confirms he has accepted the superintendent position for the Aurora R-8 School District. He will assume the role on July 1st. Yocom started in Milan in July 2014. He says that, during his time as Milan’s superintendent, the district has had a...
School Board Ends Comp Time
Comp Time for Chillicothe R-II employees has ended following the approval of a policy change for the district. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explained. Wiebers says some of the employees have built a balance of comp time. The board approved the policy change unanimously.
Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates
The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten. A pep rally will be...
Carroll County bridge replacement project to begin January 30th
The Lost Creek Bridge, located on Carroll County Route E approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close soon for a bridge replacement project. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close Route E to all traffic at the bridge beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at approximately 8 a.m. The closure is scheduled to continue through April 2023. During the bridge closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
Smithville woman arrested by Trenton police after damaging mailboxes and driving through yards
A Smithville woman was arrested after she allegedly drove through yards on Lake Manor Drive in Trenton on Wednesday morning, January 18th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 41-year-old Tiffany Ann Chandler has been charged with two felony counts of third-degree assault involving a special victim and one felony count of attempted third-degree assault involving a special victim. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or a stop; operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner; and leaving the scene of an accident.
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter
Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
Ninety-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. 2:35 am, Report of subject damaging cigarette receptacle in the 1000 block of Graves Street……Officers unable to locate the suspect…..No report requested….. 10:20 am, Officers responded to the 500 block of Bus Hwy 36...
Obituary: Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
