ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Neighborhood surveillance video leads to arrest in O’Fallon shooting case

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EXSue_0kGWqiUJ00

O’FALLON, Ill. – Police and prosecutors in O’Fallon, Illinois, are crediting neighborhood surveillance video for an arrest in a shooting investigation.

According to a spokesperson for the O’Fallon Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the vicinity of Schwarz Meadow and Deer Creek Road on the morning of Jan. 6.

Officers arrived to find several shell casings, but no shooting victim. No vehicles or homes were damaged, either.

Many homeowners shared access to their residential security cameras, which showed the shooting itself. Investigators determined the shooter was not targeting any specific person or residence.

Top Story: New documents on drowning reveal head injury, questionable child count

Police claim investigators used the surveillance footage to identify a suspect – Michael Williams. O’Fallon police located Williams, 23, in a neighboring jurisdiction and took him into custody. He allegedly had unspecified drugs in his vehicle, as well as a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Williams with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a controlled substance. However, since Williams was on parole, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a no-bond parole violation warrant.

Williams remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX 2

ATM stolen at gas station break-in early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – Police were at the scene of a gas station break-in early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Phillips 66 station at Murdoch Cutoff and Lansdowne Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the building completely torn off and noticed the store’s ATM was stolen. Surveillance video showed that the suspects […]
SHREWSBURY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud

BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Man leaving bus struck, killed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver fatally struck a man Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County, shortly after he got off of a Metro Bus. The collision happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue. The St. Louis County Police Department has identified John Addison, 27, as the victim.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Lee’s Summit Police recover trophy stolen from Len Dawson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Police Department has recovered a trophy stolen from former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.  On Jan. 6, officers with the department’s Crime Reduction Team were working at a local shopping center when police were notified of  a suspect walking out of the store with a large amount of […]
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
97ZOK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
KMOV

St. Louis County PD pleased with move to 12-hour shift as departments nationwide deal with officer shortages

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is approaching one month since the change to 12-hour shifts for its officers. The move happened in December. The pilot program kicked off more than a year ago in the North and West County precincts. We’re told it’s a sample size from the precincts facing the most and least violent crime, respectively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy