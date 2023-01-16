Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Bengals Release Divisional Round Uniform For Bills Matchup
Cincinnati has had a lot of recent success in this uniform.
WLWT 5
Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Howard Picks the Bills: Divisional Round
Following a closer than expected Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain with the Buffalo Bills’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl? It’s the Divisional Round edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
Bengals Linebacker Part Of NFL Network's 'Angry Round'
The Wyoming laid the wood during a block on Sunday.
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
wearebuffalo.net
Someone Other Than Josh Allen On The Buffalo Bills Gets MVP Vote
From the beginning of the season, many people thought the Buffalo Bills might have an MVP on their team. But they never guessed it would be this guy. When the NFL season began, many people thought that Josh Allen had a chance to be this year's NFL MVP. An award that is given to the player that is the most valuable to their team. It's awarded by the Associated Press and voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers from across the country. While it's looking more like the award will go to someone other than Allen this year, he won't be the only one on the Buffalo Bills that receives a vote.
Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds: Divisional Round Update
A look at the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for each team ahead of the divisional round.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the offensive line, Sunday reactions and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A day after the Bengals’ thrilling wild card win over the Ravens, coach Zac Taylor addressed the state of the offensive line, talked about the reception he received after the game and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any update on Jonah?. “Jonah (has a) dislocated...
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited
This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Fans have been endeared to Fields because we've had an exciting quarterback for once. And it's felt good to watch New York Jets fans bemoan selecting Zach Wilson over Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, cause we know the feeling of picking Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes in 2017.
Bills, Bengals fanbases come together as divisional matchup approaches
As we have seen the past couple of weeks, the Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest, albeit a tragedy, has been able to bring together not just football fans, but people in general.
Yardbarker
Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle
The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since. Rodgers...
Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract
The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but hasn’t gotten on the field very much. Reed played in 11 games as a rookie, but spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Chargers practice squad. In those 11 games, Reed made his biggest impact on special teams and had 21 kick returns for 435 yards. On offense he was only targeted once in the passing game, but wasn’t able to reel in the catch. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Saints Win Appeals Regarding Alleged Fake Injury Fines
The New Orleans Saints won their appeals to NFL fines after an alleged fake injury in Week 13.
