Cincinnati, OH

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
WLWT 5

Looking to get tickets for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo? Here's how much they cost

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Buffalo in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bills and Bengals will meet three weeks after their game in Cincinnati was canceled in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGR550

Howard Picks the Bills: Divisional Round

Following a closer than expected Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain with the Buffalo Bills’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl? It’s the Divisional Round edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
CINCINNATI, OH
wearebuffalo.net

Someone Other Than Josh Allen On The Buffalo Bills Gets MVP Vote

From the beginning of the season, many people thought the Buffalo Bills might have an MVP on their team. But they never guessed it would be this guy. When the NFL season began, many people thought that Josh Allen had a chance to be this year's NFL MVP. An award that is given to the player that is the most valuable to their team. It's awarded by the Associated Press and voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers from across the country. While it's looking more like the award will go to someone other than Allen this year, he won't be the only one on the Buffalo Bills that receives a vote.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited

This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Fans have been endeared to Fields because we've had an exciting quarterback for once. And it's felt good to watch New York Jets fans bemoan selecting Zach Wilson over Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, cause we know the feeling of picking Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes in 2017.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bengals Offensive Line Continues to Struggle

The Cincinnati Bengals played the Baltimore Ravens for the third time this year and second consecutive week in last Sunday's wild-card round. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to a 98-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown, the Bengals held off Baltimore. The win sent them on to a divisional-round matchup with the Bills in Buffalo.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract

The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but hasn’t gotten on the field very much. Reed played in 11 games as a rookie, but spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Chargers practice squad. In those 11 games, Reed made his biggest impact on special teams and had 21 kick returns for 435 yards. On offense he was only targeted once in the passing game, but wasn’t able to reel in the catch. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 19

Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
