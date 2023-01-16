Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
World Athletics proposals to preserve path for trans women in female category
World Athletics is set to keep the door open for trans women to compete at the highest level under a ‘preferred option’ proposal to be voted on in March
WNBA trade: Sparks acquire Dearica Hamby from Aces, will miss time for pregnancy
WNBA free agency opened at midnight and is already off to an interesting start after the league announced that former Las Vegas Aces WNBA champion would be traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. In the trade, the Aces acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. from the Sparks. In...
