His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’
President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Trump receives backlash for working with Lindsey Graham on an upcoming — The two have a history of not liking each other
Donald Trump has received backlash following a statement that showed Lindsey Graham as one of the people who will be joining him on a campaign, given their history together. Former United States President Donald Trump has come under fire for his decision to include Senator Lindsey Graham as a speaker at his rally in North Carolina.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
George Santos Says His Mom Was in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Records Show She Wasn't in the U.S.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has claimed that his mother was at her office inside the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but records obtained by NBC News on Wednesday show she was living in Brazil at the time. The immigration records, unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Probe Fails to Find Who Leaked Abortion Ruling
An investigation into who leaked a bombshell Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal constitutional right to abortion before it was officially released failed to identify the culprit. Politico in May reported that a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito showed that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rep. George Santos Pushes Back on ‘Insane' Reports He Took Funds for Veteran's Dying Dog
"The reports that I would let a dog die is shocking & insane," embattled Republican Rep. George Santos tweeted. The tweet refers to allegations that Santos years earlier had disappeared with thousands of dollars raised in a GoFundMe to cover the costs of a surgery for a disabled veteran's dog's stomach tumor.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The US Is Hitting Its Debt Limit Today. What Happens If It Isn't Raised?
The U.S. government is hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt cap limits...
