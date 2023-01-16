ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supreme Court Probe Fails to Find Who Leaked Abortion Ruling

An investigation into who leaked a bombshell Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal constitutional right to abortion before it was officially released failed to identify the culprit. Politico in May reported that a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito showed that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The US Is Hitting Its Debt Limit Today. What Happens If It Isn't Raised?

The U.S. government is hitting the nation's legal borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury Department to resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default. But -- take a breath -- the phrase technically refers to a bunch of accounting workarounds. Yes, accounting. Because the debt cap limits...

Comments / 0

Community Policy