San Luis Obispo Tribune
Video: Lorenzo Hunt, Mike Richman brawl, destroy stage during KnuckleMania 3 presser
Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman are already getting hands on each other before their BKFC championship bout. The two got into a full-on brawl at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference promoting KnuckleMania 3. After a few verbal back-and-forths, Hunt and Richman got up from their seats, and went at each other.
Video: Dana White faced the media about slapping his wife, and it did not go over well
UFC president Dana White faced the media for the first time last week after slapping his wife during a physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve. White took the microphone twice during UFC Fight Night 217 fight week: an unscheduled appearance at Wednesday’s media day and at the post-fight press conference. While it was commendable that White faced the media and answered every question thrown his direction by reporters in attendance, some of his responses left more to be desired for accountability for his actions.
