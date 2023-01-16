UFC president Dana White faced the media for the first time last week after slapping his wife during a physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve. White took the microphone twice during UFC Fight Night 217 fight week: an unscheduled appearance at Wednesday’s media day and at the post-fight press conference. While it was commendable that White faced the media and answered every question thrown his direction by reporters in attendance, some of his responses left more to be desired for accountability for his actions.

12 HOURS AGO