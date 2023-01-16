Read full article on original website
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Baby given three doses of adrenaline, court told
Doctors used three adrenaline doses in a 20-minute battle to resuscitate a premature baby allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard the girl, referred to as Child H, suffered two "profound" collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015. The jury...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest midfielder says he turned to alcohol whilst at Man Utd
Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard says he turned to drink "to try and take the pain away," as he struggled to deal with his career at Manchester United. Lingard, 30, joined the club aged seven and made over 230 senior appearances, but fell out of first team favour before signing for Forest in July 2022.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident
Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Obese girl left in squalor, court told
A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese was found by a paramedic to be living in "squalid conditions," a court has heard. Kaylea Titford had spina bifida and had been bed-ridden in the months before her death. At Mold Crown Court, her father Alun Titford, from Newtown, Powys,...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
BBC
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
BBC
Liam Smith: Man arrested in Shevington murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a body was found dumped in a street after being shot and subjected to an acid attack. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester...
BBC
Prince William's lumpy sauce admission on Slough charity visit
The Prince of Wales admitted making "lumpy sauces" while joining a charity's cooking lesson. Prince William was visiting Together As One - a Slough charity that teaches life skills to young carers. The next-in-line to the throne did confess a love for steak, admitting his sauces needed more work. The...
BBC
David Carrick: Police trust 'hanging by a thread' over rape cases
Trust in policing is "hanging by a thread" after the David Carrick case, senior officers have warned. One chief constable described this week as "one of the darkest" in decades for the profession. It comes after the Metropolitan Police admitted it "missed opportunities" to catch Carrick. Carrick has pleaded guilty...
BBC
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
