San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers: What Does a Lineup Look Like in 2023?
In less than one month, your Dodgers will be coming together in Arizona for spring training 2023. There we'll start to get answers to some of everyone's favorite questions each year... who will be your opening day starter? Do you have a centerfielder yet? What will the lineup look like?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Mets Make Decision on Francisco Alvarez
The Mets have made a decision on Francisco Alvarez's role in 2023. According to SNY's Andy Martino, Alvarez will not be in the full-time designated hitter mix in the big-leagues. Instead, the organization wants their top prospect to continue to develop as a catcher, which means he likely starts the season in Triple-A.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall is shipping up to Boston. The free agent outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports and first reported by MLB Network's Craig Mish. Duvall can earn up to $3 million in performance bonuses, although the incentives themselves were not disclosed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thomson Anticipating First Spring Training With Phillies
Rob Thomson took the Philadelphia Phillies on a magical ride through the postseason and ended just two wins short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. Thomson started as an interim manager when the Phillies were 22-29 and fired Joe Girardi. The interim tag has since been removed from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Mets in on top Free Agent Lefty Reliever Andrew Chafin
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, free agent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin's market is heating up and the Mets are among the teams that are in on him. The Mets tried to sign Chafin last offseason, attempted to trade for him at the deadline and are now trying to sign him in free agency again.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Roundup: Thursday Updates Ahead of Bengals-Bills
CINCINNATI — Thursday injury reports are here ahead of the AFC divisional round. Not much change for Cincinnati as left tackle Jonah Williams (knee), and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) missed practice again. It would be shocking if either player suited up Sunday. Another name to watch is cornerback Tre...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Titans Employees Warmly Welcome Ran Carthon
View the original article to see embedded media. Tennessee Titans employees gave general manager Ran Carthon a rousing welcome Thursday afternoon. Carthon will be formally introduced to the city at a Friday press conference, but he arrived at the team’s headquarters before the close of business on Thursday, and the moment he walked through the doors was captured on video.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rodgers Opens Door To Finishing Career With Different Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On June 7, during the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp, Aaron Rodgers said the final snap of his NFL career “definitely” would be with the team that drafted him in 2005. On Jan. 17, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Playoffs Practice: Inside Kicker Brett Maher ‘Perfect’ Day - LOOK
A record-setting 31.2 million viewers watched ESPN's coverage of the NFC Wild Card Monday night, as the Dallas Cowboys breezed past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 31-14 win at Raymond James Stadium. But 31.2 million people also watched as Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did the unimaginable, as he missed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Long Stands Tall, on the Field and the Screen
Even though the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make the playoffs, fans of Raider Nation can watch a great member of the Silver and Black on television throughout the post-season. Howie Long, perhaps the best defensive lineman in Raiders franchise history, is a member of FOX Sports’ in-studio team for National Football League games and is one of the best TV analysts in the business.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots’ 2022 Rookie Class Gets High Grade
The kids are all right, at least in New England. An analytical study published on ESPN determined that the New England Patriots' 2022 draft class was the ninth-most productive during the regular season. The rankings took only the rookies' freshman year endeavors - not future projections - into account using a determination of "how many points (estimated) that (a) player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense."
