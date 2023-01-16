ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert announced back in December that he would be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the team. He has now announced his commitment to Nebraska to continue his collegiate carer. He will be following newly hired head coach Matt Rhule and former teammate...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy