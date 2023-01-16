Read full article on original website
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
'Despicable' joyrider robbed elderly woman who came to his aid
A man who injured himself while leading police on a high-speed car chase attacked and robbed an 86-year-old woman who came to his aid. Police said the woman tried to help Shaun Kennelly, who had hurt his arm during the "dangerous" chase through Newark town centre minutes earlier. While in...
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
Tributes to five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have been heard on the opening day of their inquests. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021. A statement from...
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
Father issues plea for mum missing with newborn
The father of a high society woman who went missing with her newborn baby and partner, a registered sex offender, has urged her to turn herself in to police. Constance "Toots" Marten, 35, Mark Gordon and their baby have been missing since their car broke down and caught fire near Bolton on 5 January.
Levelling up: Projects across Wales share £208m in funding
Cash for a Cardiff rail line, an Ebbw Vale engineering campus and a cycle route from Llandudno Junction to Betws y Coed has been announced Rishi Sunak. Eleven projects in Wales will share £208m from round two of the UK government's Levelling Up Fund, though not all bids were successful.
Marwell Zoo break-in pair sentenced after giraffe harassed
Two men have been sentenced after a break-in at a zoo, in which a giraffe was hit by a bottle and distress was caused to a tiger and penguins. Police were called to Marwell Zoo, in Hampshire, in February 2021 after video footage of the event was seen on social media.
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
Liam Smith: Man arrested in Shevington murder inquiry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a body was found dumped in a street after being shot and subjected to an acid attack. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester...
