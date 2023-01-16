Phoenix Suns players appreciate importance of playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Memphis

MEMPHIS — Phoenix Suns big Bismack Biyombo credits Martin Luther King Jr. for leading the civil rights movement that he believes helped paved the way for someone like him to play in the NBA.

"I came from a different country," said Biyombo, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "When I got to this country, to be able to learn about the history and, I think because of the sacrifices that so many people made before me coming into this physical world that have allowed me to be here."

The Suns will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the second time in three years Monday in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

"I'm always grateful for days like that," Biyombo continued. "We’re kind of reminding ourselves of what was done for us and what we can do for the next generation. That’s the way I look at this. Days when we celebrate our heroes and the amount of dedication that they have and sacrifices they have done."

Playing the game in Memphis gives the game even greater meaning because King was assassinated in the city April 4, 1968. The civil rights leader was 39 years old.

"We’ve come a long way in the world," Suns forward Ish Wainright said. "That it means to play on this day. We’ve come a long way. Being an African-American, we’ve come a long way. This world isn’t perfect, but it means everything. It’s a blessing to be able to play in this day in honor of his life and his legacy. It’s pretty cool."

Suns coach Monty Williams has often used the trip to Memphis as an opportunity to visit the National Civil Rights Museum.

"What an honor and a blessing to play in this city on that particular day," Williams said before the Suns played the Grizzlies on the holiday during the 2020-21 season. "I just hope it doesn’t just become that we do. I hope it continues to become a moment in time or season in the year where we really think about what Dr. King sacrificed so a guy like me can be in this position cause that’s what I think about."

NBA TV and TNT are scheduled to broadcast four of the nine games Monday as part of the holiday celebration and remembrance of Dr. King.

11 a.m. – Celtics at Hornets (NBATV).

1:30 a.m. – Heat at Hawks (TNT).

4 p.m. – Suns at Grizzlies (TNT).

8:30 p.m. – Rockets at Lakers (NBATV).

"To play in that day, I don’t take lightly," Suns guard Landry Shamet said. "It’s pretty cool."

The Memphis Grizzlies stand on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) The Associated Press

The league uses this opportunity to have video tributes to King at arenas where the games are played, as the players wear shirts celebrating the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winner.

"Many people like Dr. King spoke and sacrificed a ton so that someone like me would have an opportunity to be in this position, an African-American in a position of leadership making more money than I deserve," Williams added.

Shamet sees playing on the holiday as an opportunity to remind society about how to conduct itself.

"I think everyday people should live the right way," Shamet said. "We definitely need a lot of that in the world today. I think there’s a lot of people in situations that give people reason to be out of touch and feel out of touch with the world and other humans and how to treat one another. It’s an opportunity to bring more conversation back around and awareness back around. Like hey, how am I living day to day, how are we living and how are we treating people? And I hope other people view it the same way."

