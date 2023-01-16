2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.

West Allis police said in a statement on Monday that initially, officers were called to the scene near 57th and Burnham around 10 a.m. for a person possibly shot with a BB gun.

At the scene, officers learned the two boys had actually been shot with a real firearm sometime between 1-1:30 a.m. that morning, but that they had not called the police until 9:40 a.m.

The victims were brought to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to West Allis police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000.

