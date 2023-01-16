ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

2 teens shot and injured in West Allis, police say

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident in West Allis Sunday morning, police say.

West Allis police said in a statement on Monday that initially, officers were called to the scene near 57th and Burnham around 10 a.m. for a person possibly shot with a BB gun.

At the scene, officers learned the two boys had actually been shot with a real firearm sometime between 1-1:30 a.m. that morning, but that they had not called the police until 9:40 a.m.

The victims were brought to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to West Allis police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000.

Eyes Wide Open
3d ago

They are lucky that they are not on the death toll list for 2023. Keep trolling around at night and getting into stuff, and they'll make the list.

Reply
3
 

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

