Lehigh Valley boys basketball scoring leaders: A look at the area’s sweet 16

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Pocono Mountain West's Julian Pagan looks to score against Parkland's Matt Ray on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, during a boys basketball game at Pocono Mountain West High School in Pocono Summit. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

While it may seem like the season just got started, the league championship games in area boys basketball games are now a month away. The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference title game is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16 at PPL Center. The Colonial League finals are tentatively scheduled for the following night at Freedom.

Meanwhile, regular season games keep coming fast and furious and so do the points from some of the area’s elite scorers.

Here’s a look at The Morning Call area’s top 15 point leaders:

Stephen Hood, Panther Valley, 15.8 ppg

A multisport athlete who led the Panthers to the District 11 3A baseball title last spring, the 6-foot-4 junior has helped the school’s boys basketball team get off to an 8-4 start. He has 25 3-pointers and scored 17 points with three treys in a 51-48 win over Tamaqua last week.

Nick Ellis, Freedom, 15.8 ppg

Ellis was honored during the pregame ceremony at Freedom prior to the Patriots’ game against Liberty and then went out and carried the team to an amazing come-from-behind win over the Hurricanes. He finished with 26 points and also had a bunch of rebounds.

Sebastian Fermin, Poc. Mt. East, 16.4 ppg

The 6-foot-3 senior scored 10.7 points per game game last season and made 35 3-pointers. He has upped his game this year and had 17 points against Northampton last week. His season high is 21 against East Stroudsburg South.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton, 16.5 ppg

The junior standout, who is also one of the area’s best football players, scored a career-high 37 points against Moravian Academy last week and followed it up with 21 before a packed house Saturday when the Blue Bombers beat Saucon Valley.

Luke Keppel, Whitehall, 16.9 ppg

The Zephyrs junior had 17 in a loss to East Stroudsburg South and then bounced back with a big 19-point effort with five 3-pointers in a 64-50 win over a North Schuylkill team that entered the game with a 19-2 record.

Brayden Hosier, Palmerton, 17.4 ppg

Hosier, another talented Blue Bombers’ junior guard, had his first single-digit scoring performance of the season when he tallied just 9 against Moravian Academy in a 60-37 rout. However, he came back with 19 in a win over Saucon Valley Saturday.

Logan Santos, East Stroudsburg South, 18.1 ppg

Santos, a senior forward, had a 34-point effort in a loss to East Stroudsburg North last week. Earlier this season he led the Cavs to the championship of the Honesdale Jaycees Holiday Tournament. with a game-high 18 points in the title game.

Alex Cercado, Bethlehem Catholic, 18.2 ppg

The Golden Hawks have won nine of their last 10 games after a 1-2 and Cercado, a senior guard, has been a big reason for the team’s 10-3 start. He had 22 against Dieruff and 23 against Ridley, both Becahi wins.

Darius Brant, Allen, 18.4 ppg

Brant scored more than half of his team’s points, 24, in a 46-44 double-overtime win over Allentown Central Catholic on Friday night. The win got the Canaries over .500 at 8-7 after a 1-3 start.

Jaen Chatman, East Stroudsburg South, 18.5 ppg

Chatman is one of the area’s best sophomores. He had 22 points, including five 3s, in an overtime loss to East Stroudsburg North on Friday night. Earlier, he had 24 points, including five 3s, in a win over Whitehall. He has 28 3s this season. Earlier this season he was named MVP of the Honesdale holiday tournament.

Will Barber, Emmaus, 18.8 ppg

The Green Hornets have yet to lose an EPC game thanks in part to the consistency of Barber, another of the area’s talented juniors. He has not scored less than 10 points in any game this season and has had 18 in recent wins over Pocono Mountain West and Parkland.

Josh Giaquinto, Bangor, 19.6 ppg

Giaquinto has 42 3-pointers this season and made six of them in a 59-28 win over Salisbury last week. He has helped the Slaters win four straight and get to 8-6.

Emmanuel Kenyi, East Stroudsburg North, 20.3 ppg

Kenyi had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 53-52 loss to Allentown Central Catholic last week.

Shamel Gibson, Wilson Area, 20.4

The Warriors are on a four-game win streak and Gibson is a big reason for the team’s resurgence. He averaged 23 points during the win streak, including 26 in a win over Salisbury.

Juju Pagan, Pocono Mountain West, 21.4 ppg

Pocono Mountain West’s senior leader had Saturday’s game against Parkland circled on the calendar and made it a day to remember with 29 points in a 69-45 win over the Trojans. A night earlier, he had 28 in a 77-38 win over Pocono Mountain East.

Nick Coval, Parkland, 23.7 ppg

Parkland had a tough weekend with losses at Emmaus and Pocono Mountain West, but Coval kept working hard for the Trojans. He scored 26 against the Green Hornets and 10 against the Panthers and has 32 3-pointers this season. Perhaps more impressive is that he has missed just six foul shots in 72 attempts.

