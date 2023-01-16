Nebraska Humane Society hosts adoption event in honor of Betty White's birthday

Looking for a new furry friend? The Nebraska Humane Society is hosting an adoption event with extended hours on Tuesday in honor of Betty White's 101st birthday.

"She was a fierce animal advocate, loved animals, had a lot of them, really was for the underdog," said Pam Wiese, spokesperson for the Nebraska Humane Society. "We thought, well, her name seems to mean a lot for animal advocates so let's see if we can't get some animals out as well."

Last year, the Betty White Challenge raised thousands of dollars for animal welfare.

NHS is in desperate need of dog adopters and is hoping this effort helps them find new homes for pets. Currently, over 100 dogs are available for adoption at the shelter.

"I have never been here in a January where we had that many dogs. It's pretty incredible, we had a lot of dogs all of last year, and it's continuing," Wiese said.

There are a lot of animals to choose from, 109 dogs, 20 cats and 16 critters are up for adoption right now. And because there are so many to read about you can do two things, read about them online , or check out their report cards when you get to the shelter.

"What we are also doing is, printing out all of their report cards and categorizing them on areas on the wall so if you've got kids then you are like 'Oh, these are the guys that are going to do well with kids, oh I have teenagers, well these guys shouldn't be with toddlers but they can be with teenagers,'" Wiese said.

The goal is to match as many animals with the right homes as possible.

"We are hoping that people respond, come in and have a bite of Betty White birthday cake and see if you can't find an animal that you want to go home with," Wiese said.

Adoptions will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

All adult dogs will be just $50 to adopt. Adult cats are "pick-your-purrice" where you can decide what your adoption fee is.

Adopters will need to pay for 2023 pet licenses at the time of adoption.

