Maine musicians team up for local shows
PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
Local country band 12/OC to open for Michael Ray at Carnaval Maine festival
PORTLAND, Maine — The entertainment at Portland's third annual winter festival will include a country music group that's continuing to make a name for itself in Maine. Carnaval Maine organizers announced Tuesday that 12/OC will open for Michael Ray on Saturday, March 11. 12/OC, which opened for Scotty McCreery...
Maine scholarship ensures all students get opportunity to succeed
MAINE, USA — When you walk into the Mitchell Institute headquarters in Portland, the phrase the former U.S. Senator George Mitchell lived by is written on the wall: "No one should be guaranteed success...but everyone should have a fair chance to succeed." That concept is what has been driving...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Maine ladies gather every Thursday for past 25 years to create and commune
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — There is a group of ladies in Damariscotta that gathers every single Thursday, and they've been coming together for more than two decades. "Yeah, that's right, we don't make any doctor's appointments or dentist appointments on Thursdays," the group said. "It's our number one priority. You are going to get sick? Do it another day!"
Floating offshore wind project off of Maine moves ahead
PORTLAND, Maine — A plan for a floating offshore wind research array off Maine has cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators. The Bureau of Energy Management on Thursday announced it has made a determination of no competitive interest for the proposal. That means the agency will move ahead with the state of Maine's research application for the project.
A new refrigerated ice rink is helping southern Maine sports teams
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Winter sports in Maine may be off to a bumpy start this season due to the lack of snow and higher temperatures, but some ice skating and hockey teams are in luck. A new refrigerated outdoor ice rink, owned by Cape Community Arena Group and...
Social media tributes to Ana Walshe follow grisly depiction of mother’s murder
COHASSET, Mass. — Friends of Ana Walshe are choosing to remember the positive memories they have of her following horrifying details about the mother of three’s murder. Brian Walshe, 47, was brought back into a Quincy District courtroom Wednesday morning to face upgraded charges of murder and improper transport of a body.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Singer Dalton Dover Performs in Dover, NH, in Memorable Performance for All
How ironic. Dalton Dover makes his first appearance in Dover, New Hampshire, on Thursday, January 19. Dover comes to Dover. Oh, come on, you have to smile at that one. This makes me believe it will be a memorable event for Dalton Dover, playing in his first New Hampshire gig at his first New Hampshire radio station for his first time in Dover, New Hampshire.
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman Will Be Featured on Next Season of ‘Wicked Tuna’
Michelle Bancewicz Cicale is one of the most badass women I have ever seen in my life. I so enjoy watching her fishing adventures on social media. I have never had a chance to meet her in person, but hope to someday. Maybe a smidgeon of her badassery (not a word, I'm aware) will rub off on me.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
No, there is not an active boil-water order in Lewiston, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — City officials in Lewiston released a statement Wednesday to help clarify something that has confused locals after they reportedly have been receiving calls about a boil water order. Yes, there is an active boil-water advisory for parts of Lewiston—but not in Lewiston, Maine. According to...
Lewiston students leading mental health conversations in and outside the classroom
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston may be one of Maine's larger municipalities, but for some kids from the city, it felt more like a close-knit community growing up. To help those kids serve their community, the city formed the Lewiston Youth Advisory Committee in 2001. High school students can meet with each other, share their opinions on municipal decisions, and have the opportunity to meet with city leaders.
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
The year Maine had four governors
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine elects a governor every four years—our state constitution requires it. The timing is predictable, even if the outcome of the election typically is not. But 1959 was very different. Through political decisions, chance and tragedy, that was the year Maine had four governors. The...
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
