Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
WMUR.com
Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation
SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
WMUR.com
Police in New Hampshire's Lakes Region search for person responsible for BB gun attacks
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in two Lakes Region towns are searching for whoever is behind a series of BB gun attacks. There have not been any reported injuries, but police said this is a very serious situation. Ginny Sanborn, of Laconia, made a quick pit stop at a Gilford...
Manchester, NH Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run pedestrian crash
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on Union Street on Sunday. The victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the crash, police said. His condition was not known...
newportdispatch.com
Manchester police nab local fugitive
CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
WMUR.com
Man charged in shootings of 2 Manchester officers recommitted for another 5 years
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who shot and wounded two Manchester police officers in 2016 is being transferred to the state hospital. Since the shooting, Ian MacPherson has been at the state prison's secure psychiatric unit. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2018. In...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
manchesterinklink.com
2 warrants issues, second arrest made in connection with New Year’s Eve fight that left 2 people with stab wounds
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a second city man in connection with a fight that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Two more men are wanted on warrants for the incident, which resulted in the stabbing of two people. According to a...
WMUR.com
2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
WCAX
Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire
LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
State Police Arrest Apparently Armed Man with Drugs at Interstate 495 Rest Area in Haverhill
State Police, conducting a wellness check last Thursday on a driver parked along a guardrail at an Interstate 495 rest stop in Haverhill, discovered a Maine man with a loaded gun and what appeared to be heroin and other drugs. State Police troopers out of the Newbury barracks arrested 34-year-old...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
whdh.com
19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
WCAX
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating vandalism at Northfield Middle-High School. Northfield Police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
manchesterinklink.com
Catch photo exhibition featuring work of Kimball Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams at Greater Manchester Chamber
MANCHESTER, NH – A photographic exhibition featuring the work of Kendall Jenkins’ Silver Sunbeams will be on display at the Greater Manchester Chamber office on Hanover Street now through the month of February. Kimball Jenkins is an arts and cultural center which exists in a unique and amorphous...
WMUR.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of leaving newborn alone in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A grand jury has indicted a woman on felony and misdemeanor charges after she was accused of leaving her newborn alone in the woods last month, officials with the Hillsborough County attorney's office wrote in a court filing Thursday. Alexandra Eckersley was indicted Thursday on two...
WMUR.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a 19-year-old motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after the collision on Bodwell Road. The driver of the car was not hurt. The road was closed into Tuesday evening but is now back...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Putney
PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
WMUR.com
Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns
SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
Crash With Serious Injuries Reported In Westborough: Officials
Part of Westborough roadway was partially closed because of a crash with serious injuries, authorities said. ** Traffic Alert ** Fisher Street at Mill Road is closed due a crash with serious injuries. Seek alternate route. @WestboroPolice pic.twitter.com/dF6a1jxBrW— Westborough Fire Dept (@Westbo…
