ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Police serve search warrant at Salem building in active fraud investigation

SALEM, N.H. — Police served a search warrant at an address in Salem on Thursday in connection with an active fraud investigation, police said. The warrant was served at what appears to be a vacant storefront in the Masonic Temple building on Main Street. A News 9 videographer saw crime scene tape at the scene.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Manchester police nab local fugitive

CONCORD — Craig Pearson was arrested Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire after trying to evade police. Despite multiple public tips, it was heads-up policing conducted by a Manchester patrol unit that ultimately led to the arrest in an alley behind the 200 block of Merrimack Street. Pearson, 39, is...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

2 hurt in crash at Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday on the Route 16 Spaulding Turnpike Connector. Rochester police said it happened shortly after noon Tuesday when a 92-year-old driver crossed into the opposite travel lane and struck a car. Both drivers had to be extracted from their...
ROCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago. It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating vandalism at Northfield Middle-High School. Northfield Police said that back on January 1st, two kids were caught on camera spray painting the front doors of the school and a camera that allows staff to monitor traffic in and out of the school. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a 19-year-old motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon. The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after the collision on Bodwell Road. The driver of the car was not hurt. The road was closed into Tuesday evening but is now back...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on warrant in Putney

PUTNEY — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Putney on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified that Arthur D. Madore Jr, of Putney, was at a home on South Pine Banks Road at around 7:40 p.m. Madore had an active arrest warrant and was arrested at...
PUTNEY, VT
WMUR.com

Salem man pleads guilty to unlawful possession of machine guns

SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man pleaded guilty on federal charges after he was caught with machine guns. Last February, law enforcement searched the home of Kyle Morris, 23, in Salem. Prosecutors said multiple guns were found including two rifles that had been converted into machine guns. Officials said...
SALEM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy