Manchester, TN

Open Mic night at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library, Feb. 16

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is having an open mic night February 16, 2023. The library is located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester. This event will provide a space for healing, reflection, respectful expression of emotion, and garnering of hope for our community. Patrons are encouraged to perform comedy, poetry, prose, music, and storytelling.
MANCHESTER, TN
Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer for appointment

2023 Manchester Regional Planning Commission UGB Membership Notice:. Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer(s) for appointment to fill a term through February 2028. The Planning Commission meets on the third Monday, 5:30 p.m., of every month at Manchester City Hall. Persons applying for an appointment must reside in...
MANCHESTER, TN
H&R Block Student of the Week – Terena Tran

Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Terena Tran!. Terena is a 5th grader at College Street Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Terena is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Tran. Her favorite...
MANCHESTER, TN
Coffee County wrestlers split with Moore Co., Mt. Juliet

Coffee County Central wrestling competed with Mt. Juliet and Moore County Tuesday, earning team splits. Results are below:. 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Double Forfeit 132: Payton Gold (MOO) over Bradley Dahmer (COFF) (Fall 3:02) 138: Aston Dorsett (MOO) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 5:46) 145: Asher Centeno (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 170: Zachary Warrick (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 182: Kendall James (COFF) over Evan Miller (MOO) (Fall 0:44) 195: Kaleb Dodson (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 220: Harvey Pack (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over (MOO) (For.)
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
One in custody after rash of car burglaries in Coffee County

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials have made an arrest after a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, January 16th. In custody is Jordan Termaine Isabell, age 30, of Manchester. Isabell faces a litany of charges, including possession of a weapon by a...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Coffee County gas price average down 5 cents

Gas prices continued to fluctuate across the state last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.99 which is nearly 23 cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents less than one year ago. The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Coffee County is $2.88...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Verna Jean Stapler

Mrs. Verna Jean Stapler, age 60, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Stapler was born in Chicago, IL, to her late parents Oscar “Pop” Miller and Ruby Jean Kilgore Miller. She was a homemaker for many years and took pride in taking care of her family and home. Mrs. Stapler and her husband James were both members of Estill Springs Church of God. She loved to shop and buy gifts for others all the time and had a giving personality. Mrs. Stapler loved her family ferociously and was their mama bear. She loved with all her heart, especially her great nephew and grandbabies, and had a great sense of humor.
HILLSBORO, TN

