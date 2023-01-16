Read full article on original website
hokenews.com
Service celebrates MLK Day with song, prayer
[Photo: A Unity March through downtown Raeford this Monday also honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Catharin Shepard photo) By Catharin Shepard • Editor • The Rev. Stackhouse of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Hoke County had one word to sum up what the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service was all about.
Mount Olive Tribune
Celebration pays tribute to life, legacy of Dr. King
The Rev. Dr. Jerry Grimes was a Goldsboro High School student when he first read one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermons that was a reflection on his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Grimes said the sermon so moved him that it prompted him to...
thewestsidegazette.com
RATS in the Temple
As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
Up and Coming Weekly
30th annual prayer brunch, worship service to honor legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Eric Mansfield, an ear, nose and throat specialist and a former state senator, will be the keynote speaker for the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Brunch. The brunch is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16 at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Drive.
Women’s conference, prayer breakfast set
On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The guest messe
Charlotte Stories
NC DMVA Honors 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran
Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training at Camp Montford Point, in Jacksonville, NC, and was one of the first 300 black recruits to break the Marine color barrier after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1941. Eaglin served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World War II. After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.
WRAL
Person in police custody dies in Raleigh
Up and Coming Weekly
Dr. DeSandra Washington named to FTCC DEI post
Fayetteville Technical Community College recently announced that Dr. DeSandra Washington has been named Vice President for Academic Support and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Services. In this capacity, Dr. Washington will oversee several departments, including Library Services, the Student Learning Center, University Outreach, Parents for Higher Education and the Male Mentoring...
'An amazing ride': Retiring Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins reflects on her service
In less than two weeks, a big transition is coming to Fayetteville's police department as Chief Gina Hawkins is set to retire.
Up and Coming Weekly
Author, musician returns to Fayetteville to share first novel
When Brendan Slocumb sat down to write his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” in the summer of 2020, he had but one goal: He hoped at least one person liked it. Over a year since its publication, “The Violin Conspiracy” has garnered rave reviews, was named by Penguin Random House as a “Must-Read Book” of 2022, and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. It’s safe to say his furtive goal has been met and exceeded — a fact the Fayetteville native still can’t quite believe.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center Grand Opening Jan. 31
Drug Free Moore County announces the grand opening of its new office, Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center, in Robbins on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The address is 116 S Middleton Street. They offer prevention, treatment, coaching/peer support, harm reduction and more. They look forward to serving an additional community...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
Funeral planned for Raleigh Hall of Famer who dedicated her life to helping children
"I look at a situation and I know it should not be, so I do what it takes to change it," she is credited with saying.
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Basketball: Fayetteville Christian 43, Emereau Bladen 32
ELIZABETHTOWN – Kaleb West and Charlie Young combined for 21 points Tuesday night to lead Fayetteville Christian to a 43-32 middle school boys basketball victory over Emereau Bladen. West threw in a 3-point shot and led the Warriors with 11 points. Young drained a pair of 3-balls and finished...
bladenonline.com
Construction Work To Close Cape Fear Valley-Fayetteville’s Main Entrance This Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE – Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center will close its main entrance and part of the main driveway into the hospital to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic. This closure will last through Sunday evening to allow for the installation of a second construction crane as part of the ongoing Valley Pavilion expansion.
WRAL
Person dies in RPD custody
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller
Fayetteville State cruised to a 20-point halftime lead but barely closed out Livingstone. The post Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bladen County Schools are prioritizing upgrades
TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could lo
