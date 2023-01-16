ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

hokenews.com

Service celebrates MLK Day with song, prayer

[Photo: A Unity March through downtown Raeford this Monday also honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Catharin Shepard photo) By Catharin Shepard • Editor • The Rev. Stackhouse of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Hoke County had one word to sum up what the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service was all about.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Celebration pays tribute to life, legacy of Dr. King

The Rev. Dr. Jerry Grimes was a Goldsboro High School student when he first read one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermons that was a reflection on his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Grimes said the sermon so moved him that it prompted him to...
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC DMVA Honors 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran

Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training at Camp Montford Point, in Jacksonville, NC, and was one of the first 300 black recruits to break the Marine color barrier after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1941. Eaglin served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World War II. After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Dr. DeSandra Washington named to FTCC DEI post

Fayetteville Technical Community College recently announced that Dr. DeSandra Washington has been named Vice President for Academic Support and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Services. In this capacity, Dr. Washington will oversee several departments, including Library Services, the Student Learning Center, University Outreach, Parents for Higher Education and the Male Mentoring...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Author, musician returns to Fayetteville to share first novel

When Brendan Slocumb sat down to write his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” in the summer of 2020, he had but one goal: He hoped at least one person liked it. Over a year since its publication, “The Violin Conspiracy” has garnered rave reviews, was named by Penguin Random House as a “Must-Read Book” of 2022, and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. It’s safe to say his furtive goal has been met and exceeded — a fact the Fayetteville native still can’t quite believe.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center Grand Opening Jan. 31

Drug Free Moore County announces the grand opening of its new office, Moore ReCreations Community Recovery Center, in Robbins on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. The address is 116 S Middleton Street. They offer prevention, treatment, coaching/peer support, harm reduction and more. They look forward to serving an additional community...
ROBBINS, NC
WRAL

RALEIGH, NC

