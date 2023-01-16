Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
New MSO director: childhood dream leads to future career. $25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group's executive office, which happened on Mother's Day last year.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
CBS 58
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
nbc15.com
Lawsuit alleging records law violations filed against MMSD
The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.
Police: Janesville man arrested for selling cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested on Wednesday on several drug charges. The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Rock County Special Investigations Unit had been conducting an investigation. They served search warrants at an apartment in the 1900 block of Dupont Drive and a storage unit in the 3300 block […]
nbc15.com
Woman held at gunpoint in Madison carjacking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department are investigating after two men stole a woman’s car Tuesday on the city’s near east side. According to officials, police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the 2700 block of E. Washington Ave. after reports of a carjacking. In the report, a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison police officers followed the tracks left in the newly fallen snow to discover whoever was involved in an overnight burglary had been going from parked car to parked car, checking their doors. The snow had been falling for a few hours by the time...
nbc15.com
Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records. Dylan Lenz, 17, appeared in Dodge County court Tuesday, where bail conditions continued. A telephone scheduling conference was set for March 6.
nbc15.com
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
nbc15.com
$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.
nbc15.com
Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined
Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
nbc15.com
Poynette man arrested after throwing fentanyl out car window
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Poynette resident after he allegedly threw fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia out of his car window while driving impaired. Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a 1999 Chevrolet minivan. As the deputy approached...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020. Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
radioplusinfo.com
1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for State St. shooting suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The United States Marshals Service has joined the hunt for the man wanted in connection with a November shooting in downtown Madison. In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department assured residents that its Violent Crime Unit is still pursuing the case and now federal authorities are helping out.
