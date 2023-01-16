ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail

New MSO director: childhood dream leads to future career. $25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group's executive office, which happened on Mother's Day last year.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Lawsuit alleging records law violations filed against MMSD

A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser. The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records. How balance exercises contribute to healthy aging.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Woman held at gunpoint in Madison carjacking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department are investigating after two men stole a woman’s car Tuesday on the city’s near east side. According to officials, police responded around 8:25 a.m. to the 2700 block of E. Washington Ave. after reports of a carjacking. In the report, a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison police officers followed the tracks left in the newly fallen snow to discover whoever was involved in an overnight burglary had been going from parked car to parked car, checking their doors. The snow had been falling for a few hours by the time...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records. Dylan Lenz, 17, appeared in Dodge County court Tuesday, where bail conditions continued. A telephone scheduling conference was set for March 6.
FALL RIVER, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

$25,000 reward offered in firebombing of Madison anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the arson at a Madison anti-abortion group’s executive office, which happened on Mother’s Day last year. Federal agents announced the new reward Thursday, noting the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Madison Police Department are still investigating the case.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials list cause of fatal Watertown fire as undetermined

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Poynette man arrested after throwing fentanyl out car window

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Poynette resident after he allegedly threw fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia out of his car window while driving impaired. Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a 1999 Chevrolet minivan. As the deputy approached...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county

Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for State St. shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The United States Marshals Service has joined the hunt for the man wanted in connection with a November shooting in downtown Madison. In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department assured residents that its Violent Crime Unit is still pursuing the case and now federal authorities are helping out.
MADISON, WI

