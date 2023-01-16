Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently.
According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.”Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
Authorities tell sellers to be cautious when receiving $100 bills and make sure to examine them for signs of being prop money.Maryland man sentenced for stealing more than $300k from West Virginia resort
The MCSO says this is an active investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 37