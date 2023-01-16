Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently.

According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.”

Authorities tell sellers to be cautious when receiving $100 bills and make sure to examine them for signs of being prop money.

The MCSO says this is an active investigation.

