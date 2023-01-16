ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

By Monica Starks
 3 days ago

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently.

According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.”

Authorities tell sellers to be cautious when receiving $100 bills and make sure to examine them for signs of being prop money.

Maryland man sentenced for stealing more than $300k from West Virginia resort

The MCSO says this is an active investigation.

Comments / 37

Joe Kovach
3d ago

Wow, they won’t go after you for burning cities to the ground but if you mess with their money watch out, they may send Dog with his water pistol, brah

Reply(11)
12
Mark Lewis
3d ago

I was working at Dollar General in Marion a few months ago and we got a couple of fake $10 bills used for movies

Reply(1)
4
Tommy Athens
3d ago

How is this any different than the fake money that the federal reserve prints 🤔 it's all worthless.

Reply(1)
5
