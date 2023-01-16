ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On location: Beech Mountain has plenty to offer for beginners, families and kids

By Chris Worthy
Greenville News
 3 days ago

A little bit of winter wonderland is just a short road trip away at Beech Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain boasts the highest ski area in Eastern America, but there is plenty for kids and beginners to do as well. Day camps are offered for ages 3 – 14 and an extensive Ski & Ride School is available for those who need instruction in the basics or who want to hone their skills. Tubing and ice skating are also offered.

“Visitors looking for a family-friendly getaway destination somewhere off the beaten path and with plenty of outdoor options will find it at Beech Mountain, North Carolina,” Armando Garcia, Beech Mountain TDA Marketing Manager, said. “From winter sports to summer adventures, Beech is a destination that appeals to travelers year-round.”

Just for kids:

Parents can ski and snowboard while kids attend Snow Kamp. Programming briefly introduces kids to snow sports through winter-themed activities, including art, games and outdoor (but without ski or snowboard instruction). Professional instruction is offered for ages 4 and older. Ages 4 and 5 can receive one-on-one private lessons.

Insider tips:

  • Weather permitting, from early December through early March, the Beech Mountain Youth Sledding Hill provides free fun for children ages 12 and younger. Bring your own plastic sleds or rent or purchase a sled from one of three stores located within walking distance of the hill. For safety and supervision, parents can ride with smaller children. Safety personnel are on duty only during posted hours. Natural snow is enhanced by a snow gun when needed. The Visitor Center is directly across the street and there are three restaurants within walking distance of the hill.
  • Many area rentals have lots of space for families and kitchens to help stretch vacation budgets. Pinnacle has an indoor pool, playground and more. For details, visit gobeech.com/pinnacle-inn-resort .
  • Brick Oven Pizza has an extensive family friendly menu, as well as an arcade, mini-golf, and outdoor fire pits.
  • Fred’s offers a deli, homemade desserts and more.
  • Buckeye Recreation Center has an indoor tennis court and a soft kids indoor playroom open during the winter months. During the summer, the recreation department offers seasonally guided hikes, mountain bike lessons, canoeing and fishing, summer camp and campsites.
  • Beech Mountain’s has a variety of playgrounds. The Fireman’s Park Playground, located next to a fire station, lets kids pretend to fight fires on playground equipment that looks like a real fire engine. The park also has picnic tables with grills, a hiking trail and a small stream. The Buckeye Playground features rope swings, ladders, huge logs, and slides.
  • Don’t miss summer activities in this mountain town, including hiking, biking (with a lift for downhill mountain bikers at Beech Mountain Resort), canoeing and kayaking, gem mining and a rock climbing wall at The White Wolf Lodge, and the Mountaineer Adventure Tower, which features a three-story rope course and a 25-foot slide.

The basics:

Get details about vacation stays, directions, activities, dining, and more at beechmtn.com and beechmountainresort.com .

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: On location: Beech Mountain has plenty to offer for beginners, families and kids

