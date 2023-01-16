Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO