saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
saturdaytradition.com
Camron Johnson, former Pac-12 and SEC WR, announces Big Ten commitment
Camron Johnson, a former Arizona State and Vanderbilt wide receiver, has announced a commitment to play in the Big Ten. Johnson is headed to Northwestern. Johnson began his college career at Vanderbilt, where he played 4 years. He spent the 2022 season at Arizona State, where he caught 10 passes for 84 yards.
saturdaytradition.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision
Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy adds 3rd team as a contender for Big Ten championship in 2023
Greg McElroy is looking ahead to the 2023 Big Ten season, and sees an expanded contender list for the Big Ten Championship, beyond Michigan and Ohio State. The ESPN analyst sees Penn State as a challenge to Michigan and Ohio State, and is aware of the backlash that statement might bring. But he said he’s called the Nittany Lions’ games, and has seen the progress by the defense under Manny Diaz. He also understands the Michigan game was bad.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland
Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
saturdaytradition.com
New Wisconsin strength coach Brady Collins shares insight to offseason philosophy with Badgers
Wisconsin is heading into its first offseason under new head coach Luke Fickell. That also means the Badgers are preparing for their first offseason conditioning with Brady Collins, the program’s new Director of Strength and Conditioning. After accepting the job in Madison, Fickell was quick to bring Collins along...
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination
Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report
Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue sees veteran running back reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal
Purdue is set to lose some depth and experience in the offensive backfield with news that running back King Doerue is entering the transfer portal. Doerue has made that decision, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported, after he’s rushed for 1,142 yards in 4 seasons with the Boilermakers. Doerue appeared in 4 games this past season and had 27 carries for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns. He dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss games.
saturdaytradition.com
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included
Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin wide receiver announces entry into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining
Dean Engram, one of the more versatile players at Wisconsin in recent memory, has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Engram contributed at cornerback, wide receiver and on punt returns, but will not return to Wisconsin for the 2023 season. Engram, who redshirted in 2019 and has 2 seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Thursday he plans to transfer. Engram played in all 13 games this past season. Engram is from Columbia, Maryland.
saturdaytradition.com
Dave Brock, former NFL assistant and veteran college OC, reportedly set to join B1G team
Dave Brock, a former NFL assistant and veteran college offensive coordinator, is set to join the Big Ten. Rutgers is expected to hire Dave Brock as the school’s new wide receivers coach, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported. Brock is a veteran who has coached receivers with the Atlanta Falcons and in college at North Carolina, Kansas State and previously at Rutgers. He worked most recently as a Texas senior analyst.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly has 3 top schools, but 'a dark horse is still possible'
Bronny James is one of the most watched recruits in the Class of 2023, mostly because his dad is LeBron James. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound 4-star recruit, who is rated the No. 11 combo guard in this class according to the 247Sports Composite, is closing in on his college decision.
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, key Nebraska signee, shines with pair of receiving TDs during Polynesian Bowl appearance
Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman showed out in the Polynesian Bowl. The 4-star WR out of Lincoln East High School had 2 TDs in the game, including the 1st score for either team. Coleman’s 2nd TD came in the 3rd quarter and gave his team, Team Makai, a 17-13 lead.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaguars elevate former Indiana, Iowa OL to active roster ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made an addition to their active roster as they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Divisional Round game. Coy Cronk, a member of both the Indiana and Iowa football teams, was elevated from the practice squad on Friday. He is a 2nd-year player who signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
8 B1G stars land in latest first-round mock draft from CBS Sports
With the deadline for underclassmen declaring for the NFL Draft behind us, the outlook for the first round will be an interesting topic to monitor heading toward the end of January. The Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and school pro days loom ahead but a number of the top prospects have...
saturdaytradition.com
Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State
Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
