Texas State

WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Radio Texas LIVE!

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Madonna: The Celebration Tour coming to Texas this year

TEXAS, USA — Fresh off wiping her Instagram account over the weekend, Madonna announced she's about to embark on a 35-city world tour. The 64-year-old singer said in a release that the tour will be an "artistic journey through four decades" of music. Madonna's tour will begin July 15...
HOUSTON, TX
Statesville Record & Landmark

Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
TENNESSEE STATE
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas behind in random school intruder detection audits

HOUSTON — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections at Texas schools to identify security weak points on campus. But halfway through the school year, the state is behind in doing those checks. They’re called random intruder detection audits. Trained state...
TEXAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies

Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KHOU

KHOU

