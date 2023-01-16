Read full article on original website
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Texas
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Search continues for Hawaii fisherman who went overboard after friend says he hooked a big tuna
Authorities continued to search for a fisherman off Hawaii on Tuesday, two days after he hooked a "huge" tuna and fell overboard, officials said. The Coast Guard and the Hawaii Fire Department were expected to continue looking for Mark Knittle of the community of Captain Cook until sundown, Deputy Fire Chief Eric Moller said.
Western Washington residents catch meteor exploding in the sky
SEATTLE — Captured in black and white surveillance video shot from his Rainier Valley home is proof that Corey Clark’s backyard did light up late Monday night. “We just kind of saw this bright flash and kind of looked at each other and went ‘woah,'” said Clark.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour coming to Texas this year
TEXAS, USA — Fresh off wiping her Instagram account over the weekend, Madonna announced she's about to embark on a 35-city world tour. The 64-year-old singer said in a release that the tour will be an "artistic journey through four decades" of music. Madonna's tour will begin July 15...
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion
No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Environmentalists push for tougher oil and gas restrictions to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
TEXAS, USA — Two years ago, scientists announced they had discovered a new species in the Gulf of Mexico: Rice’s whale, which they called one of the rarest whales on the planet. The endangered species — only about 50 are believed to exist — lives in the northern...
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
Texas behind in random school intruder detection audits
HOUSTON — After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections at Texas schools to identify security weak points on campus. But halfway through the school year, the state is behind in doing those checks. They’re called random intruder detection audits. Trained state...
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies
Louisiana Hunter Rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Local Sheriff’s Deputies. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – A hunter was rescued by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies after falling from a tree stand, suffering rib and back injuries.
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
