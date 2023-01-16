Read full article on original website
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Merck (MRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MRK - Free Report) closed at $110.45, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.57%...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
ABR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.17, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zscaler (ZS) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
ZS - Free Report) closed at $113.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of...
Target (TGT) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
TGT - Free Report) closed at $160.83, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of the retailer had gained 13.16% over...
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (. EOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $128.79, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Heading into...
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
TGLS - Free Report) closed at $32.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of the architectural...
Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
BBDC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.83, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Prior to today's trading,...
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
EXAS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.92, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics...
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.91, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%. Heading into today, shares of...
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
PANW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $141.68, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%. Coming into today, shares of the...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
PNNT - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Investment Corporation Quote. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (. MITSY - Free...
Global Partners LP (GLP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NXTP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Stock Market News for Jan 17, 2023
Wall Street remained closed on Monday to celebrate MLK Day, usually observed on the third Monday in January. Fourth-quarter earnings numbers released by big banks in the previous session primarily moved the markets. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Here's Why You Should Retain Neogen (NEOG) Stock for Now
NEOG - Free Report) is well poised to gain in the coming quarters, backed by strong performance across its Animal Safety and Food Safety segments. Recent product launches look encouraging. However, escalating costs and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has plunged...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Implied Volatility Surging for Varex Imaging (VREX) Stock Options
VREX - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $17.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Signature Bank (SBNY) Gains Despite Q4 Earnings Miss, Costs Rise
SBNY - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $4.65 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92. However, the bottom line increased 7.1% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected earnings of $5.42 per share. Results were hurt by increases in non-interest expenses and provisions. However, higher revenues acted...
