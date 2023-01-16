Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Toledo Set to Host First-Place Akron on Saturday Afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team welcomes first-place Akron to Savage Arena on Saturday in Mid-American Conference action. The Rockets (12-4, 3-2 MAC) and Zips (13-3, 4-1 MAC) will tip off at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN3. Saturday's game vs. Akron will be Toledo's first-ever "Justice for Sierah"...
utrockets.com
Toledo Continues Home Slate with Match vs. Cleveland State on Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team welcomes Cleveland State to Twos Athletic Club this Sunday, Jan. 22. The Rockets (1-1, 0-0 MAC) and Vikings (0-0, 0-0 Horizon) will take the court at 1:00 p.m. About the Rockets. Toledo shut down Army, 7-0, in its season-opener last weekend....
utrockets.com
Long Jumpers, Sprinters Have Rockets in Second Place on First Day of Findlay Alumni Classic
FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo women's track & field team's sprinters and jumpers tallied 27 points and a second-place team score on the first day of competition at the Findlay Alumni Classic on Friday. Freshman Clare Logan posted a second-place finish in the long jump to lead Toledo's group of four jumpers and seven sprinters at the meet, which resumes on Saturday.
utrockets.com
Pawit Sornlaksup Named MAC Singles Player of the Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Toledo junior Pawit Sornlaksup was named Mid-American Conference Singles Player of the Week, the conference announced on Thursday. Sornlaksup, the reigning MAC Player of the Year, produced a dominant season-opening weekend for the Rockets, defending the No 1 singles court against Boston University and Indiana last weekend.
utrockets.com
Toledo Hosts Buffalo, Ohio for First Tri-Meet of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team will host Mid-American Conference opponents Buffalo and Ohio in its first tri-meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Student Recreation Center Pool. The Rockets (3-2, 1-1 MAC) will honor seniors Hannah Beavers, Ashley LeFever, and Caroline Wallenborg before the 5:00 p.m. race time.
