FINDLAY, Ohio – The Toledo women's track & field team's sprinters and jumpers tallied 27 points and a second-place team score on the first day of competition at the Findlay Alumni Classic on Friday. Freshman Clare Logan posted a second-place finish in the long jump to lead Toledo's group of four jumpers and seven sprinters at the meet, which resumes on Saturday.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO