Shared no more: Split power used to be common in state legislatures. Now it’s nearly extinct

Student merit notification bill is existing policy in several Virginia schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is backing a legislative proposal requiring schools to promptly inform students and parents of awards, including from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation – a practice several Virginia school systems told The Center Square they already follow. Youngkin’s proposed legislation, which...
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting...
Gun rights supporters win temporary restraining against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ new gun ban can’t be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late Friday. Attorney Thomas DeVore filed the lawsuit seeking to block the gun ban...
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
Chris Gallus appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Chris Gallus has been appointed to serve as the next Commissioner of Political Practices. Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte, appointed Gallus who is filling the vacancy after former Commissioner Jeff Mangan resigned, effective December 30, 2022. “Montanans deserve a political system that is transparent and ethical, and they...
68th Montana Legislature kicks off with water rights, taxation, red tape removal, grizzly bears
The 68th Montana Legislative Session is in full swing and the halls of the Montana Capitol are once again filled with legislators, lobbyists, media, constituents and many others. Time has flown since the last Session adjourned and we are happy to be back in-person representing Montana’s farmers and ranchers.
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
Largest tax cut proposal in Montana history is moving forward
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference on Thursday to highlight elements of his Budget for Montana Families, which would provide Montanans with $1 billion in property and income tax relief, the largest tax cut in the state's history. Seven legislators voted to move forward with the Gianforte's proposal on Wednesday.
Lawmaker, health care rep, call for transparency on $71M in DPHHS budget
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). The Department of Public Health and Human Services should specify a plan for the $71 million it wants legislators to approve in the director’s office budget, a lawmaker and medical association director said Tuesday.
Superintendent Arntzen seeks Math Standards Review Task Force
Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is seeking Montanans to participate in the Mathematics Standards Review Task Force. The Montana Board of Public Education approved the opening of the decade-old Math Content Standards, housed in ARM 10.53.501 et seq., for review. The purpose of the standards review process is to assure that Montana public schools are setting high academic standards for all children of our great state. The goal is to serve our Montana students and educators with the best-possible mathematics standards to guide instruction and prepare our students for their lives beyond the classroom.
University of Montana study finds ‘Yellowstone’ series brought in 2.1 million visitors, $730 million in spending
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana study has found the Yellowstone series has generated an estimated 2.1 million visitors and $730 million in spending to Montana in 2021. UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and UM’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research conducted the study. The...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Montana using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Outdoor briefs: Grizzly bear workshops; hearing on access agreements; state park development
LEWISTOWN — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of grizzly bear educational programs in central Montana in early February, addressing the biology and status of bears in the area, along with focused discussion and hands-on examples of how to prevent conflicts on the farm and ranch, at home and when recreating outdoors. USDA Wildlife Services will also be discussing their nonlethal program focusing on electric fencing for protection of livestock.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Montana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The power to choose: Wyomingites can decide between gas or electric cars
CHEYENNE – No one on the senate minerals, business and economic development committee made a motion regarding a ban to cease all sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Wyoming by 2035 during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 16. Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, was the sponsor for Senate Joint Resolution...
