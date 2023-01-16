Tom Brady's had plenty of success as a playoff underdog

When Tom Brady takes the field Monday night, he’ll do so as a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his entire 23-year NFL career.

History says the GOAT won’t mind that too much, though.

Brady has never been a home underdog in the postseason, but he has been an outright underdog 10 times, and he’s won seven of those games (per ESPN Stats & Info).

Brady and the Bucs are currently 2.5-point underdogs heading into Monday night’s wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to the latest odds from BetMGM.