ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Teen dies in Randolph County crash, another hospitalized

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E33kY_0kGWjTJ300

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A teenager died and another was transported to a local hospital after a single vehicle crash in Randolph County on Sunday.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner, first responders were dispatched to Boundary Pk, south of US Highway 36, about 3:45 p.m. for a single vehicle crash.

The results of the preliminary investigation indicate a black 1998 Chevy SUV was south bound on Boundry Pk, when it went off the west side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway, then off the west side a second time.

The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to spin counterclockwise when the passenger side rims caught the asphalt. The vehicle started rolling and came to rest, in the field, on the east side of Boundry Pk.

Isabella Estrada, 16, died at the scene of the crash. A separate 17-year-old female was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' |
Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Head-on crash kills one in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
Fox 19

Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
FISHERS, IN
WRBI Radio

Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage

Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

IT'S OFFICIAL: SPIKE OF PREBLE COUNTY

(Camden, OH)--It’s now been confirmed and is official. Spike the Chihuahua, who lives in Camden in Preble County, is now the world’s oldest living dog. Spike’s owner, Rita Kimball, has received the confirmation from the Guiness Book of World Records. "He's still mobile. He gets around. He just can't see very well, can't hear very well, and he has no teeth," Kimball said. As of Thursday, Spike is 23 years, 2 months, and nine days old.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says

PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
ROYERSFORD, PA
WISH-TV

2 juveniles crash in Randolph County, 1 dead

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — One girl is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County. At 3:34 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Pike, south of US Highway 36, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. Preliminary investigation indicates a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
BLUFFTON, IN
WTHR

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
ANDERSON, IN
WRTV

WRTV

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy