Gas prices spike, Illinois ranking in the nation’s most expensive
CHICAGO – Gas prices are up nationwide. Gasoline demand is low during this time of year, however, the American Automobile Association is pinpointing the cause of rising pump prices to higher oil prices. Illinois is included in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases and most expensive markets, averaging ten cents higher at $3.36 cents per gallon. In the north-central region, motorists will find LaSalle County to have the cheapest gas prices at $3.39 cents per gallon. Putnam and Bureau County prices are up by 20 cents, averaging $3.50 cents per gallon.
Peoples Gas, Nicor claim rate hikes will be offset for consumer by overall lower gas prices
Peoples Gas' proposed rate hike could add $12 to your monthly bill, but they claim lower forecasted natural gas prices overall will offset the cost.
Electric vehicles’ surging popularity in Illinois could cause massive revenue shortfall: Study
A new study from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute (IEPI) found that surging popularity in electric vehicles means the State of Illinois will need to come up with new revenue streams to make up for lost gasoline taxes.
217 Today: What’s behind the huge cost increase for eggs?
Sixteen Illinois state lawmakers are standing up for a new assault weapons ban that has received fierce opposition from sheriffs across the state. A state Senator in central Illinois plans to introduce a bill to require voters to provide ID at the ballot box. Gas stoves are known to release...
Here’s How Much Illinois’ Bad Roads And Bridges Cost You Per Year
If you want to say that driving is expensive, you generally don't have to back up that statement with more than a nod toward the skyrocketing gas prices we've been dealing with for nearly a year (with no end in sight). The normal maintenance a car or truck requires, along...
Illinois quick hits: Illinoisans can file state taxes beginning Jan. 23
A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law. House Bill 240 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting counties’ ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial.
SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels in March
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Human Services says enhanced benefits in the “SNAP” program are ending next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients, will stop February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount...
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
Illinois runs out of funding for $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has announced that the number of applications received for its $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program has exceeded the funding available. The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offered $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois […]
Wintrust Business Minute: ComEd to ask state for $1.47 billion rate hike
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. ComEd will ask state regulators for a delivery rate hike of $1.47 billion over four years. The proposed increase would take effect in 2024. According to a Crain’s analysis, the rate hike would increase the average electric bill by about $4.25 a year. That works out to a nearly 18% increase over the four-year period. The average bill now is $93. In 2024 alone, ComEd’s proposed $894 million delivery rate hike would be the biggest increase the utility has ever sought. The company says the increase is necessary to keep the electric grid reliable and resilient in northern Illinois as severe weather events become more common due to climate change.
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Last month, a Cook County judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association against startup electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly violating […]
Illinois’ retirement program hits major milestone
(WTVO) — One hundred and seventeen thousand people in Illinois are saving money for their retirement through Illinois Secure Choice. The Treasurer’s Office said that workers in the program have set aside more than $100 million. Employers that offer this kind of retirement savings plan takes 5% out of a worker’s paycheck, but residents can […]
When Tax Filing Season Officially Begins in Illinois and Why This Year's Deadline is Different
Illinois taxpayers will soon be able to file their tax returns, but for those who don't get an early jump, there's some good news this year. Here's what you should know about the 2023 tax season. When can I start filing my taxes?. Tax filing season officially begins on Jan....
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
