ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

By John McCarthy, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDFXu_0kGWiDSs00

SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch at sunset makes for spectacular show

The space business in Brevard County has been booming. Literally.

Twenty-seven SpaceX Merlin engines tore through sunset skies above Kennedy Space Center on Sunday, propelling a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket with some five million pounds of thrust to deliver a Space Force mission to orbit.

Illuminated by the day's last light, the 230-foot rocket vaulted off pad 39A on time at 5:56 p.m. EST, then separated its two side boosters two-and-a-half minutes later. Nearly the entirety of separation and three burns leading to landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zones 1 and 2 were visible to the naked eye.

Eight minutes after liftoff, both side boosters touched down seconds apart as the rocket's center core continued on to deliver a batch of Space Force payloads, some of which were classified, to orbit. The USSF-67 mission marked the Department of Defense's third flight on Falcon Heavy since the rocket's debut nearly five years ago.

As usual, the side boosters generated sonic booms during their descent. Depending on location, they could be heard – and felt – between eight and nine minutes after liftoff. Both boosters flew USSF-44, also a Falcon Heavy mission, that launched in November of last year.

Space Force commanders expects hundreds of launches in coming years

If Space Force projections pan out, last year's record 57 Florida launches are just the start of what could become a science fiction-like cadence of "multiple hundreds" of missions flying from Space Coast pads.

Speaking to a packed National Space Club Florida Committee luncheon in Cape Canaveral this week, Space Force Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy said Florida can expect a roughly 60% surge in the number of missions taking flight from the Eastern Range, which encompasses Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Purdy, recently promoted to major general, is commander of Space Launch Delta 45 and serves in three other space-related leadership roles.

"Two years ago, I started making the circuits saying we plan on 100, 200, 300 launches in several years. And I got lots and lots of eyebrows," Purdy said. "We still plan on that multiple-hundred launches in a few years. So now we're trying to re-architect all our processes, our business processes, our technology processes, and all the data flows in order to support that."

For 2022, the Space Force had projected north of 60 launches, so the final tally of 57 wasn't far off. The Space Coast endured two hurricanes – Ian and Nicole – that impacted operations and caused mild-to-moderate damages along the way. Without them, the cadence might have eclipsed 60.

A 25+ year veteran of FLORIDA TODAY, John McCarthy currently oversees the space team and special projects. Support quality local journalism by subscribing to FLORIDA TODAY. You can contact McCarthy at 321-752-5018 or jmccarthy@floridatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Vulcan Centaur Rocket One Step Closer to Launch

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket has begun its journey to the launch site in preparation for the first test flight. The certification flight one (Cert-1) rocket was completed, loaded onto the R/S RocketShip outside of ULA's rocket factory in Decatur, Ala. and is on a 2,000-mile voyage to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
waste360.com

Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
globalconstructionreview.com

Webuild wins $218m highway contract in Orlando, Florida

Webuild’s US subsidiary Lane Construction has landed a $218m contract to widen and upgrade 6km of Interstate 4 (I-4) in Orange County, Florida. Once completed, the project will reduce traffic, wait time at traffic lights, overall travel times and carbon dioxide emissions. The interchange connects tourist attractions such as...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Unexpectedly Blocks Off Iconic Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort has been updating and closing beloved attractions all over the theme parks. Universal Orlando sees thousands of Guests daily. Universal Park Guests can choose from two different theme parks: Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Universal’s Islands of Adventures includes attractions like Jurassic Park...
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What Is The Closest Airport To Vero Beach?

Finding the nearest airport to your destination can be daunting, especially when there are a number of different options. But don’t stress! This blog post will tell you all about the nearest airports to Vero Beach, the major airport, domestic flights, distance, and more. Vero Beach is a city...
VERO BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orlando airport earns 'worst airport' status

Orlando International Airport landed at the top of an unfortunate list. According to Family Destinations Guide, Orlando International Airport (MCO) had the highest percentage of delayed flights in 2022. The guide used statistics compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which reported 1,042,056 delayed flights in 2022 in the United...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!

Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy