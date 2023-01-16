Read full article on original website
Access to Popular Southern Idaho Canyon Restricted Due to Wintering Eagles
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) -The road into the popular Box Canyon at Thousand Springs State Park west of Wendell has been closed off to vehicles while wintering eagles are in the area. Bald Eagles Wintering In Southern Idaho. Thousand Springs State Park made the decision to close off motorized travel into...
Idaho Is Confused. Which Season Are We Experiencing Right Now?
It’s common knowledge that Idaho weather can (and will) change on a dime. I’ve heard it stated many times that ‘if you don’t like the weather, wait 15 minutes’. I’ve also seen that statement come true more times than I can count. Which Season...
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
See Stunning Photo Of Atmospheric Anomaly Taken In Northern Utah
When the weather gets crazy, it's always a good idea to have a camera nearby. A woman in northern Utah recently shared an amazing photograph of wave-like clouds over a popular ski destination that only form when evaporation, wind, and moisture collide in the atmosphere. I've seen some pretty amazing...
WATCH: Excited Twin Falls ID Fisherman Reacts To Hooking Sunhat
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
ALERT: Idaho Drought Shows Signs of Easing
The steady rain and snow we’ve been enduring have a proverbial silver lining. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map for Idaho shows improvement when it comes to drought conditions. The map has been static for months. The worst of the dry conditions have been in southern Idaho and a...
Idaho Designated One of the Worst Places for Wildfires
I thought southern Idaho dodged a bullet last fire season, however. In some parts of the state, there were some very stubborn burns. I noticed this story on my phone feed this morning. From taxpayer-supported public radio in Wyoming. I assume the writer learned about it from a news release, just like a lot of other people in the media. The numbers cited may have already been known last fall but are now official.
Why Is Idaho Upside Down In This Famous Old TV Show Map?
If you’re old enough to remember good TV and I mention the Andy Griffith Show, you’ll probably start whistling the theme song in your head. What you probably don’t remember about the show is that Idaho made an appearance on the wall in Andy’s office. Did...
Beware! Cougars on the Loose in the Magic Valley
Cougars have been letting their presence be known and felt all over the Magic Valley in the last year and the early parts of 2023. Before you get too excited, this article is about mountain lions. There are tons of videos on the internet of them stalking people, with one last year in eastern Idaho where a man was forced to fire a couple of shots before it finally ran off. While a handful of these videos come out each year, there could potentially be more coming in the future, as previous numbers have shown that mountain lions being spotted are on the rise, and those are only the ones being reported.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
Why the Cost of Smoking Could Increase the Homeless Population in Idaho
The last few years have been extremely stressful for everyone, with the pandemic happening, the loss of jobs, the loss of loved ones, and the chaos of everyday life. Sometimes we all need a little something to help us relax and what better way than to have a good smoke? Many Americans smoke, and since the pandemic, it is justified if you didn't before but do now. We all know the statistics and the harm of smoking from school, but another side effect can be how it hurts your wallet. Smoking isn't cheap, and in Idaho, you might be surprised to know how much people are spending to smoke every year.
Work Begins on Campground at Snake River Canyon Park in Jerome County
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just east of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a $330,000 grant from the state RV license fee fund, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Jerome County will match 18 percent of the grant, or about $58,000.
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
Has Idaho Made Racial Progress or is it a Raciest State?
Racism has been and continues to be a part of our society, and despite the growth through the decades, there is still improvement to be made. Like women's rights, racial rights have progressed significantly, but still aren't where they should be in 2023. Some states are better at this and seeing racial progress, while other states continue to fail and have more work to do. When it comes to racial progress in the United States, which states are doing the best, which are doing the worst, and how does Idaho compare to the rest of the country?
Traffic Deaths in Idaho Fell 19 Percent in 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of people who were killed in traffic related crashes in 2022 fell 19 percent from the year before. According to preliminary date from the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety (OHS), the total fatalities last year was 219, thats down from the 271 fatalities in 2021. “It is nice to see progress, but 219 distinct tragedies show we still have a lot of work to do,” said OHS Manager Josephine Middleton. “These deaths have a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. We want to work with partners across the state to prevent future tragedies.” OHS aims to eliminate fatalities due to motor vehicle crashes by funding traffic safety projects through grants. The application window is now open for Fiscal Year 2024 for programs aimed at the same goal. The grants can cover a number of safety related initiatives such extra law enforcement patrols, child seat checks, safety education for pedestrians and bikers, among others. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and more information on how to apply can be found HERE.
Idaho Transportation Department to Launch New 511 App and Site
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Travelers on Idaho roads will have an updated tool to help navigate weather, crashes, and other road related events. The Idaho Transportation Department ITD announced a new 511 app and updated website is on the way. The new app will feature new alert features related to travel, locations of oasis stops (locations with food, fuel, and restroom facilities), new extended forecasts and other new features. ITD said the new app will be available Jan. 23, and will need to be downloaded to replace the old one which won't work when the new app goes online. The website, 511.idaho.gov, will also be updated with the new features; the 511 phone service will remain. The new app will combine the trucking app with the new app and have the same features available to commercial drivers, according to ITD. 511 Idaho is the source for official travel and road conditions in the Gem State. The new app will be available where most apps are found. Users will be able to create accounts if they want to plan a travel route which will then show potential events or delays along that route. Again, the old app will not work after Jan. 23. About a year ago ITD updated the current app with new travel information and features.
Comment Period Begins for Draft Environmental Impact for Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-day comment period is now open for the recently released draft environmental impact statement for a proposed wind turbine project that would span three Magic Valley counties. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the draft for the Lava Ridge Wind Project that would build 400 power generating wind turbines on about 84,000 acres of mostly federal, but some state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. The project is being spearheaded by Magic Valley Energy, LLC, part of LS Power, that has built numerous other wind and power project around the country, according to the company website. The draft impact statement is now open for public comment and available on the BLM website. “We appreciate the feedback we have received as this environmental impact statement has taken shape and look forward to additional input from the public and our stakeholders,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “The public's input at this point in the environmental impact statement process is critical to a thorough analysis–particularly considering such important issues as impacts to Tribes, the Minidoka National Historic site, greater sage-grouse and livestock grazing.” Public hearings online and in person will be scheduled within the 60-day period; dates and location will be announced later. There are three ways the public can comment on the environmental impact statement: through the BLM's ePlanning site HERE; email BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov; or by mail: “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.
FACT: More Than Half of Idahoans Were Born Elsewhere
The latest population numbers show that 51 percent of Idahoans were born elsewhere. The number is even higher for older residents, with 69 percent of retirees being born elsewhere. I found the numbers on a chart embedded in a story on the Washington Post website. Idaho remains among the top destinations for retirees. Florida remains number one and is also a popular moving destination for all age demographics. Puerto Rico and Maine have the next highest percentage of retirees but for entirely different reasons. One is a cold place and the other is warm. Both are seeing their young people move away in droves.
Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
