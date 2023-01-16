TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man’s creative outlet, created through difficult times, has raised nearly $2,000 to benefit veteran’s with disabilities. Marvin Henry is a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and struggles to sleep at night, so when Henry can’t sleep, he creates art as a therapeutic way to calm himself. His sister happens to be one of the artists at the Stephen Smith gallery, and she taught him some art techniques to experiment with and build his artwork.

