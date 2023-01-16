Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Emporia group that grew from Memorial Day celebration awarded for service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group in Emporia that grew from a small Memorial Day celebration held in 1998 has been awarded for its continued service to the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Eastside Community Group will be honored with the Community Impact Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
WIBW
K-State announces local, out-of-state startups accepted to Accelerator program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the 10 local and out-of-state startups accepted to the 2023 cohort of its Accelerator program. Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that its College of Business Administration has chosen 10 high-potential startups to participate in the Center for Entrepreneurship Accelerator program. The program is meant for early-stage companies and will provide the foundation to turn a concept into a successful venture.
WIBW
As Stormont association disbands, $25K donation made to further education
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Stormont Vail School of Nursing Alumni Association disbands with a few members left to reach retirement, the organization made a $25,000 donation to help further nursing education. Stormont Vail Health says that alumni of its School of Nursing made a generous donation on Wednesday...
WIBW
Stormont Vail nurse honored with second DAISY Award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One nurse at Stormont Vail Health has been honored a second time for her care and compassion while working with patients. Stormont Vail Health announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Nurse Jennifer Leonard was nominated by four patients for the DAISY Award - and won. The...
WIBW
Downtown Topeka street to close as company prepares to repair fiber duct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown street in the Capital City is prepared to close as a fiber duct beneath the roadway is prepped to be repaired. Officials with the City of Topeka say that SE 9th St. between Quincy and Kansas Ave. will be completely closed. The closure will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
KVOE
Plumb Place agency to be known as Southwick House
There is a new name for an Emporia agency with a long history of helping women in crisis. The Plumb Place Board of Directors has retired the Plumb Place name as part of a meeting this month. In its place is the name Southwick House, which honors the work of Carrie Plumb by using her maiden name.
WIBW
As employers move into digital age, K-State offers new digital certificate
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As employers slowly migrate to a more digital setting, Kansas State University will offer a new digital engagement certificate to help fill the gaps. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that its A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication will launch a new online certification in digital engagement for students, professionals and job seekers in the fall of 2023.
WIBW
One veteran’s art raises nearly $2K to benefit other veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man’s creative outlet, created through difficult times, has raised nearly $2,000 to benefit veteran’s with disabilities. Marvin Henry is a Vietnam Veteran who suffers from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and struggles to sleep at night, so when Henry can’t sleep, he creates art as a therapeutic way to calm himself. His sister happens to be one of the artists at the Stephen Smith gallery, and she taught him some art techniques to experiment with and build his artwork.
Emporia gazette.com
City discusses possible rental registration program
The City of Emporia discussed the possibility of a rental property registration at its meeting Wednesday afternoon. Director of Building and Neighborhood Development Kory Krause and Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch presented commissioners with a proposal for the rental registration program, on behalf of the Community Housing Board.
WIBW
Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
WIBW
K-State researcher identified as pedestrian hit crossing campus street
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The person that was hit crossing the street on the K-State’s campus has been identified by officials while other details of the crash have been released. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, emergency crews were...
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties
TOPEKA — Kansas State University and NetWork Kansas announced a partnership on Tuesday that is expected to foster economic growth through entrepreneurship in all corners of the state. In an announcement at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka, leaders from KSU and partner organizations championed the K-State 105 Initiative, a nod to Kansas’ 105 counties. The post K-State wants to bring 3,000 jobs, $3B to Kansas; here’s how a new urban-rural plan will help it reach all 105 counties appeared first on Startland News.
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
WIBW
Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that some have reported attempts to defraud them out of their hard-earned money through Cash App. Electric utility company Evergy says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that scammers have attempted a new tactic to defraud customers of their hard-earned money. It said callers have fraudulently claimed to be employees and have told customers that to avoid a power outage, they need to send money over Cash App immediately.
PSU Collegio
Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas
Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
WIBW
Officials investigate third deer poaching in just as many months near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a third deer poaching case near Emporia in just as many months. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve has opened a third deer poaching incident since early November. Officials said the latest incident...
WIBW
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
Comments / 1